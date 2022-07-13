ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Daughters North and Chicago at American Dream Mall: Photos

By Shelby Stivale
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOj2s_0ge8qfiX00
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock; MEGA

Girls’ day out! Kim Kardashian took daughters North and Chicago West to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday, July 12, and spent some quality mother-daughter time together.

The Kardashians star, 41, wore a gray fitted tank top with multi-colored jeans and heels with her blonde hair pulled back for their outing. North, 9, opted for a black shirt with black jeans and matching platform boots. While leaving their New York City hotel, the budding star kept her sunglasses on and smiled at photographers as she held her crossbody purse. North was also wearing a pearl necklace. Chicago, 4, held on to her mom’s hand as they excited their hotel, and wore an outfit matching her older sister’s. Chicago, for her part, did wear a pair of snakeskin boots! What a chic family.

Once arriving in New Jersey, mallgoers saw the trio enjoying the rollercoaster and photo booth inside the establishment, which is full of various attractions. This isn’t the first time that Kim was spotted at the American Dream Mall either. Late last month, the reality star shared photos of a separate outing with sons Saint and Psalm via Instagram Stories.

“Yesterday at the coolest mall ever! American Dream in Jersey,” she wrote at the time. In another post, Kim shared photos of the waterpark and “the biggest candy store in the world,” which are both located inside. Lastly, the Skims founder showed of her love of the indoor skiing, calling it “my dream come true.”

It seems like summer is being spent well on the East Coast for Kim and her kids. As fans know, she also took Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, along to an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June where the boys interrupted their mom’s interview.

“Guys, guys, can you stop? This is your first time at work with me, can you please?” the mother of four joked amid her talk show appearance. “My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise. This is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. … Guys, seriously? You’ve gotta go.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Kim, North and Chicago’s American Dream Mall outing.

