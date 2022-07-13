ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County schools offering $1,500 hiring incentive for bus drivers, mechanics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Public Schools is hoping to hire 100 bus drivers and...

mynews13.com

Deadline for Orange County emergency rental assistance looms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s still time, although limited, for Orange County tenants in need of rental help to apply for it through the county’s emergency relief program. The deadline to apply for the limited federal funds is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 15. What You Need...
Bay News 9

Orange County officials to talk funds for affordable housing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Between 2010 and 2020, data shows that Orange County has grown by 25%, and by the end of the year, the county's population is expected to grow to about 1.5 million. In preparation, county officials say they are budgeting resources to meet the growing housing demands.
click orlando

Orange County emergency rental assistance program to close this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting applicants Friday night. The income-based program will continue to process submitted applications, but the portal will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after Miya Marcano case, reports show | VIDEO: Sanford...
mynews13.com

College dorms at capacity, rising rent part of problem

The rising costs in the housing market are touching most communities, including student housing on college campuses across the state. More students are hoping to live in college dorms as rental costs rise. USF's student housing is already full for the next semester. UCF has also reached its limit. Ana...
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Commissioner Candidate Kicks Off ‘Community First’ Campaign

Orange County Commissioner candidate Chris Delgado will kick off his “Community First” campaign with a local event open to area residents from 6pm-9pm on July 13th. The fun festivities will be held at the Apopka Community Center and feature complimentary live music, beverages and catered food that is open to the public. Delgado will be at the event to meet and connect with voters and kick off his campaign.
995qyk.com

Florida Boy Calls 911 To Report He Needs A Dinosaur

A Florida boy called 911 to report he needs a dinosaur. The way this story ends will put a smile on your face!. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a call from a young boy in Orlando who said that it was an emergency and that he needed a dinosaur. The Florida boy explained to the 911 operator that lizards in his backyard are chasing him and his brother and needed a dinosaur to help him with the situation.
