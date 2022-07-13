Orange County schools offering $1,500 hiring incentive for bus drivers, mechanics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing students for the upcoming school year during an event Saturday. The Back to School Bash is giving children free backpacks, supplies and haircuts for the new school year. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Trash is overflowing for some people in Lake County after their recycling bins have not been emptied for almost three weeks. "How are we supposed to protect the environment if we can't even recycle?" said resident Adam Rubman. Residents in the Saw Grass Bay neighborhood...
ORLANDO, Fla. — As rent continues to increase in the Orlando area, the Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance is ending, at least for now. County officials said they plan to bring a second part of the program back this fall. But that doesn’t help people who say they are on the brink of losing their homes now.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s still time, although limited, for Orange County tenants in need of rental help to apply for it through the county’s emergency relief program. The deadline to apply for the limited federal funds is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 15. What You Need...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - We are a little over a month into the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and so far, Central Florida hasn't been harshly impacted by any major storms. To help residents stay prepared, the Orange County Government is hosting a free self-serve sandbag program starting July 24. Five...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Between 2010 and 2020, data shows that Orange County has grown by 25%, and by the end of the year, the county's population is expected to grow to about 1.5 million. In preparation, county officials say they are budgeting resources to meet the growing housing demands.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting applicants Friday night. The income-based program will continue to process submitted applications, but the portal will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after Miya Marcano case, reports show | VIDEO: Sanford...
The cases involve a teen who’s accused of committing crimes across several Central Florida counties. On Friday morning, Jonny Santiago — most recently accused of killing his father and dumping his body near an Orange County lake — went before a judge in Lake County on unrelated charges.
UMATILLA, Fla. – A community has come together to support a veteran-owned café after it announced plans to close its doors due to inflation costs. “It’s a beautiful thing ... it’s more than I can ask for... We were saved by the community, and that’s amazing,” owners Beth and Bruce Chambers said.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time is running out to apply for rental assistance in Orange County. The county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but with rental prices surging, the county is working on new ways to help renters in need.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — More than half of all teachers said they plan on leaving the profession sooner than they originally planned, including right now, according to data from the National Education Association. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For Katie Turkelson, a Seminole County teacher, she...
LEESBURG, Fla. — A former student at Leesburg High School is speaking out about the cult-like group she said formed at a local high school that involved into a secret and, at times, inappropriate society. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lena Hammond, now a college student,...
The rising costs in the housing market are touching most communities, including student housing on college campuses across the state. More students are hoping to live in college dorms as rental costs rise. USF's student housing is already full for the next semester. UCF has also reached its limit. Ana...
APOPKA, Fla. — Austin Duran, the Apopka firefighterseriously injured in a work-related accident in late June, has died, according to Facebook posts from his family. Michael Duran, Austin's father, says he died Friday surrounded by family. "I was with him when he drew his first breath and I was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Volusia County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway in DeLand. READ: What is inflation, how is it calculated...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – A staff member at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health near Titusville was arrested after a boy claimed the man had been molesting him, Brevard County deputies said. Christopher Mitchell, 32, was arrested Wednesday after a boy made allegations of being molested since the day he arrived...
Orange County Commissioner candidate Chris Delgado will kick off his “Community First” campaign with a local event open to area residents from 6pm-9pm on July 13th. The fun festivities will be held at the Apopka Community Center and feature complimentary live music, beverages and catered food that is open to the public. Delgado will be at the event to meet and connect with voters and kick off his campaign.
A Florida boy called 911 to report he needs a dinosaur. The way this story ends will put a smile on your face!. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a call from a young boy in Orlando who said that it was an emergency and that he needed a dinosaur. The Florida boy explained to the 911 operator that lizards in his backyard are chasing him and his brother and needed a dinosaur to help him with the situation.
There are few things that draw visitors to Central Florida like theme parks. While Walt Disney World Resort is undoubtedly the flagship, the Orlando area is also home to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and more. While major theme parks take measures to protect Guests, placing a priority on...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A body found near an Orange County lake Thursday was identified as the father of an 18-year-old man accused of shooting at law enforcement in Mount Dora, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. The father of 18-year-old Jonny Santiago, Juan Santiago, was deemed missing and endangered...
Comments / 0