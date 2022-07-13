Associated Builders and Contractors Back Ashley Moody for Reelection

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida announced on Tuesday that it is backing state Attorney General Ashley Moody for a second term.

“As the leading trade association in both the United States and Florida for Commercial Builders and Contractors, representing nearly 2,000 member companies and their tens of thousands of employees statewide, it is our honor to endorse Ashley Moody for Attorney General,” said Carol Bowen of ABC of Florida. “Attorney General Moody understands that a strong construction industry allows this trade to thrive for generations to come here in Florida.”

Moody weighed in on the endorsement on Tuesday.

“Florida leads the nation in net migration. Everyday people across the country decide to leave high tax, over-regulated, high crime states for the thriving free state of Florida. Construction is one of the top drivers of our economy and jobs. As Florida’s attorney general, I look forward to working with ABC of Florida to ensure our free and fair market principles continue to make Florida the state where the American dream becomes reality,” said Moody.

Moody is not facing any opposition in the Republican primary next month. Three Democrats–former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and attorneys Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder–are running for their party’s nomination to challenge Moody.