New York City, NY

Early Addition: Guess what happens when you revoke an 81-year-old MTA board member's parking placard?

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nFJs_0ge8oI7000
A crowd of New Yorkers make their way home during a power cut after a power station was struck by lightning July 13, 1977 in New York City.

Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the great blackout of '77 happened 45 years ago today. Here's what's happening:

  • The Times has more details on the most recent detainee death at Rikers Island, reporting that 31-year-old Elijah Muhammad, who died of an apparent drug overdose, was left dead and unattended for several hours before anyone found him. One rookie correction officer was fired as a result.
  • An adult father and son were shot in East Flatbush yesterday during a dispute over a parking spot .
  • Speaking of parking disputes, the Post has an intense rundown of 81-year-old MTA board member and Long Island power broker David Mack's tirade to MTA chair Janno Lieber over the revocation of his parking placard , a fit that included him giving Lieber the middle finger and saying "I know people!" and other "old timey" threats.
  • Rudy Giuliani testified to the January 6th committee that he called some of President Trump's White House lawyers "a bunch of pussies" for not using the U.S. military to seize voting machines.
  • Huma Abedin, who's now reportedly dating Bradley Cooper, is trying to rent out her house in Springs for $35,000 a month .
  • Twitter is suing Elon Musk to try to make him go through with a $44 billion purchase of the company.
  • Light beer is good, you don't need hard seltzer ( which is bad ).
  • Here's a good look at a rare Scottish sheep .
  • Here's a fuzzy look at Olivia Coleman as Miss Havisham in an upcoming BBC adaptation of Great Expectations .
  • We're getting emojis for ginger, jellyfish and hyacinth.
  • And finally, 10/10 for the full extension:

