Alphonso’s The Original Pizzeria has new look

Whether it’s thin cracker crust, New York Style, stuffed or double dough pizza, Alphonso’s The Original offers you a variety of specialty pizzas with different toppings and crusts. Brian Kramp is in West Allis seeing why this pizzeria has been a hidden gem for more than a decade.
Right across from the Summerfest grounds you'll find the Sail Loft restaurant, which is connected to three different rivers. "We've been here since 2011 and we're a seafood based restaurant," manager Jon Marraccino says. "We have a little bit of everything for everyone, which is nice because not everyone is a seafood fan. We're located right under the Hoan Bridge where the three rivers meet in Milwaukee: the Kinnickinnic, the Milwaukee River and the Menomonee River."
First, the impending closure of Fool’s Errand. Now this one is down for the count: Palomino (2491 S. Superior St., Bay View). Since the pandemic, restaurants have been getting hit from all sides. You’ve undoubtedly heard about the staffing issues in the food & bev industry. Val Lucks, co-owner of Palomino’s parent company Pie Inc., says that is precisely what is to blame in this case.
There’s officially a new spot to grab your morning cup of coffee, a wide variety of pastries, plus breakfast and lunch in Bay View. Sisu Cafe, the new counter service cafe from Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery owners Chef Francisco Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen, has officially opened its doors at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
MILWAUKEE — The former Walmart in Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold this month to an Iowa self-storage company, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage bought the property for $3.28 million. Iowa-based company the Council Bluffs is known for converting shuttered retail stores into its self-storage facilities. The company's first location in the Milwaukee area was built in a former Pick 'n Save in Cudahy. Council Bluff has 18 self-storage locations across the Midwest, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WEST BEND — Tommy’s Express Car Wash held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location at 2110 W. Washington St. in West Bend on Wednesday. Construction of the new car wash is expected to be finished by February of 2023, but the company is hopeful it will be finished sooner.
MILWAUKEE - Sherman Park Grocery, a new store serving one of Milwaukee's largest neighborhoods, held its grand opening Friday, July 15 – and it's a long-time coming. Located at Sherman and Fond du Lac, the grocery store is now the only full-service grocery store in the neighborhood. The city's Fresh Food Access Fund, which helps get fresh and healthy food into underserved communities, helped make the store a reality.
PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
In less than 24-hours, Red Bull celebrates the return of its viral sporting event Flugtag, meaning Flying Day in German. Since 1992, Red Bull has leaned into their Austrian roots with the challenge that brings wacky design and fearless contestants together for a giant leap of faith. stupidDOPE will be...
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE - The old Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee is getting new life. An announcement is coming Friday, July 15 of what store is taking its place. Boston Store's parent company Bon-Ton went bankrupt back in 2018 – closing all of its department stores. This left 2,000 Wisconsinites without a job.
Milwaukee’s authentic French Festival is back to celebrate French-speaking cultures from across the globe. Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of the traditional deep-fried food you can find this weekend at Bastille Days.
Check out Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The city on Lake Michigan’s shore is not just a tourist destination for its historical and cultural attractions such as the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Harley-Davidson Museum. It’s also a must-visit for a foodie like you, with its multitude of eateries that...
WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022. According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery...
THIENSVILLE, Wis. - A study by The Knot predicts 2022 will be the busiest year for weddings since the 1980s. Coupled with the highest inflation in 40 years, and the wedding industry is having to adjust. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an airline chicken breast cost Shully's Cuisine and Events $5.22...
MILWAUKEE - All Milwaukee police stations in the city have had bullet-resistant glass installed to enhance safety for both citizens and officers who enter the districts, a release said Thursday, July 14. The Milwaukee Police Department would again like to thank the Milwaukee Police Foundation and the private donors, former...
Comments / 0