Alphonso’s The Original Pizzeria has new look

Right across from the Summerfest grounds you'll find the Sail Loft restaurant, which is connected to three different rivers. "We've been here since 2011 and we're a seafood based restaurant," manager Jon Marraccino says. "We have a little bit of everything for everyone, which is nice because not everyone is a seafood fan. We're located right under the Hoan Bridge where the three rivers meet in Milwaukee: the Kinnickinnic, the Milwaukee River and the Menomonee River."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO