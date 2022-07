Entered into rest after a long illness, Nancy is now pain free, united in Heaven with many loved ones. Born in Eureka to loving parents Jim and Darlene Fleek, Nancy was a Eureka resident for the majority of her life. Married to Bruce Wheeler in 1979, she reveled in the role of wife and mother to their two daughters, Jennifer and Holly. Known for her baking skills, the girls were always happy to come home from school to homemade cookies!

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO