Milton Keynes e-scooter crash leaves two teenagers in hospital

A South African man died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister to win a $12 bet, local police say. The unnamed drinker, who is believed to have been aged between 25 and 30, was said to have been taking part in a drinking competition in Limpopo which would see the winner receive slightly less than $12. Video of the incident shows a man gulping down the German digestif while others cheer him on. He’s said to have polished the bottle off in less than two minutes before collapsing and being taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said local forces had opened an inquest into the case.

