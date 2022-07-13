ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Milton Keynes e-scooter crash leaves two teenagers in hospital

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage girl on an e-scooter has been left with serious head injuries after a collision with a car. She was riding with a teenage boy when the scooter collided with a Vauxhall Corsa...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Five teenagers hurt, two seriously, in crash

Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were in a red Suzuki Alto that crashed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning. Three males, aged 16, 17 and 18, travelling in the same car, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Toddler airlifted to hospital after being mauled by dog

A toddler has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent.The child, whose age is not known, suffered multiple injuries near Broomfield Road at around 2pm on Thursday, as reported by Kent Online.Kent Police attended the scene and the dog was removed from the property. No arrests have been made.The infant was taken to a London hospital with “multiple injuries”, the force said, however they are not thought to be life-threatening.It comes after a number of dog attacks in recent months leading to serious injuries or death for young children.Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Man Dies After Downing Bottle of Jägermeister in Under 2 Minutes to Win a $12 Bet

A South African man died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister to win a $12 bet, local police say. The unnamed drinker, who is believed to have been aged between 25 and 30, was said to have been taking part in a drinking competition in Limpopo which would see the winner receive slightly less than $12. Video of the incident shows a man gulping down the German digestif while others cheer him on. He’s said to have polished the bottle off in less than two minutes before collapsing and being taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said local forces had opened an inquest into the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 15, dies and girl, 14, fighting for life after quarry fall in Pontypool

A 15-year-old boy has died and a teenage girl is fighting for life after falling into a quarry in South Wales.The girl, 14, suffered critical injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on Limelkiln Road, Pontypool.Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the force said: “A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.“A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fatal house fire started by child playing with lighter - inquest

A house fire which killed a mother-of-two was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, an inquest has found. Chloe Doggett was staying at a house in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 21 September 2021. The 28-year-old tried to escape the blaze through a bedroom window but was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash

Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge. Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday. As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run until at least 20:30, Southern Rail said. It...
TRAFFIC

