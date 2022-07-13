ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Huge Development In Signing Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made a significant development in the signing of Lisandro Martinez, if Fabrizio Romano's report is to be believed.

The defender, who can also play in central midfield, has been linked heavily with United since the arrival of his former boss Erik Ten Hag - and they could yet work together again next season

Although Arsenal have been linked with the 24 year old too, it seems United are the ones in pole position to complete the transfer and The Telegraph said on Wednesday morning that he prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Since, renowned transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that Ajax are now "Open" to selling the player, despite previously rejecting a bid of 50million Euros including add-ons, allegedly.

Additionally, he reported that United have agreed personal terms with the Argentinian, which is a big step towards making a deal happen. Officials from the club are said to be in Amsterdam currently to meet with representatives from Ajax regarding completing the deal.

Martinez was an important player under Ten Hag last season - being relied upon on a regular basis. He made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and even making a total of four assists as his side were crowned Eredivisie Champions.

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Happy With 'Really Good' Win Against Melbourne Victory

Erik Ten Hag was happy with his team's 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory in Manchester United's pre season tour of Australia, calling the way his team played "Really good". Despite a set back in the first half as The Red Devils went one goal down, goals from Antony Martial and Scott Mctominay put United back in the lead. Two more came in the second half from Marcus Rashford and an own goal from a Tahith Chong cross.
Manchester United Youngsters Impress in Erik Ten Hag's Opening Pre-Season Matches

With a rather depleted squad in general, the departures of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Nemanja Matic have created a noticeable lack of midfield options. Erik ten Hag has had to call upon some members of Manchester United’s academy to act as reinforcements in his pre-season squad, with some of these players staking a real claim for a spot in the first team this forthcoming season.
