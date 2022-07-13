ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Target Declan Rice Has Agreement To Leave West Ham Next Summer

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United and Chelsea target, Declan Rice is reportedly said to have a gentlemen's agreement with West Ham to possibly leave the club next summer with plenty of interest, claims a new report.

United have had an interest in Rice for a number of windows now as they look to continue building their squad for years to come under Erik Ten Hag.

United alongside Chelsea had looked at the possibility of signing Rice this summer, however West Ham were demanding a full fee of around £150million to part ways with the player.

United and Chelsea have stayed clear of signing Rice this summer due to the price tag as both clubs look to add multiple players to their squads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vUbe_0ge8n5l100
IMAGO / PA Images

The English international has been handed the captaincy by West Ham and is seen as a leader and very valuable asset to the East London side.

West Ham played in the Europa League last season where they made a great impression with their progress in the competition.

Rice had been scouted as a perfect midfield option for United even under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however United are turning towards the likes of Frenkie De Jong, as per Ten Hag's request.

Alex Crook of TalkSport spoke on the situation, saying "I think Declan Rice will give West Ham one more year.

“I think there’s almost a gentleman’s agreement that he will do that… although we know they don’t mean much in football from the Harry Kane saga last summer."

