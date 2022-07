LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A hearing is set for Thursday for the man arrested for hitting four members of a Nickerson family, killing one and critically injuring two others. Court records show 33-year-old Michael Hurley is set to appear in district court at 12 p.m. CDT on four counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of driving impared and no drivers license. One of the aggravated assault charges will likely be amended to a charge of murder.

