LANDAFF, N.H. – Crews searched two New Hampshire towns on Wednesday looking for information in the disappearance of Maura Murray, a University of Massachusetts student who has not been seen since 2004.New Hampshire State Police and members of the Fish and Game Department conducted a ground search in the area of Route 112. The search will be done in the towns of Landaff and Easton.Investigators said the search is not happening as a result of new information in the case. Police said it was a more extensive search of areas that were previously inspected "in a more limited fashion."Murray left...

LANDAFF, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO