Rockland County, NY

Woman Robbed During Street Fair In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago

Police are investigating after a vendor at a Hudson Valley street fair said her wallet was stolen while she was busy working with customers.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Sunday, July 10 at the Nyack Street Fair on Main Street and Broadway.

According to Orangetown Police, two men on skateboards can be seen on surveillance taking the wallet and skating off.

Police said the wallet was taken out of the woman's purse which was left unattended under a table.

Officers are currently working to identify the suspects who would be charged with larceny, police said.

The vendor, Meryl Weinstein, of Queens, told police she lost her vendors card, tax documents, driver’s license, car keys, Social Security card, and cash, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

