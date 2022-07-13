ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Grilled Corn "Tabbouleh"

By VirginiaWillis
Allrecipes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfer corn to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Cut...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Pita Bread Recipe

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast. Combine the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the olive oil in a food processor. Pulse just until a ball forms. With the machine running, stream in the remaining 3 tablespoons water and process for 1 minute. The dough should be loose and sticky. Scoop the dough into a large bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes, or until doubled in volume.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Grilled Halloumi Burgers with Citrus Tapenade

Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Brush each halloumi piece with oil; sprinkle halloumi evenly with cracked pepper, cumin, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place halloumi on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, until browned and charred in places, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Spread...
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Millionaire Sparkling Cheese Dip

What ingredient do you need to add a luxurious edge to your awesome summertime dip? Bubbles!. Millionaire sparkling cheese dip combines delectable cream cheese with the mineral pop of sparkling wine and the sharpness of cheddar cheese. If you are looking for a refreshing homestyle dip to get tongues wagging then this is the recipe for you!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Nothing hits the spot quite like a side of hollandaise sauce. Hollandaise originated in France in the 17th century under the name Sauce Isigne, according to Fork + Plate. It's gone on to become one of the foundational mother sauces of the country's cuisine, and the rest is history. If you've ordered eggs Benedict before, then you've likely had this amazingly flavorful sauce.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabbouleh#Coriander#Jalape O#Food Drink#Aleppo
thepioneerwoman.com

Tamale Pie

Heat up the oven! It's time for a family meal idea guaranteed to please everyone at the table: tamale pie. It's Tex-Mex comfort food at its finest, because nothing is more comforting than ground beef and cheese freshly baked in a warm, savory pie. But we've added a secret ingredient into the mix. "Corn muffin mix is the secret to this scrumptious shortcut pie!" Ree Drummond says. And then, it's so easy to make: Throw everything together in a cast-iron skillet and cook it until the cornbread topping is golden brown, and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Yum!
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Cracker Barrel Was Blasted On Reddit

Cracker Barrel is a sit-down restaurant chain featuring 667 locations (per ScrapeHero) concentrated mostly on the East Coast and the Midwest that is associated with country cooking and a quaint Southern vibe. Rocking chairs line the front porch of the restaurant and a gift shop hawking kitschy souvenirs, toys, and barrels of vintage candy greets you as you enter and exit the establishment.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Adobo Pork Belly Nigiri

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set a wire rack inside prepared baking sheet. Place pork on wire rack, and cover with foil. Roast in preheated oven until pork is tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork registers at least 145°F, about 2 hours, 30 minutes. Remove pork from oven, and remove foil; let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a clean rimmed baking sheet; cover with plastic wrap, and place another baking sheet on top. Place a heavy object on top of baking sheet, and place in refrigerator; let cool completely, about 1 hour. (Pork Belly can chill, wrapped, in refrigerator up to 3 days.)
RECIPES
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

3-Ingredient Chocolate Crescents

The majority of my history with crescent rolls has been rolling them up plain and baking them just as the instructions on the cardboard tube tell you to do, but the truth is that there’s SO much more you can do with those yummy little triangles of dough. You can use them as a kitchen shortcut in casseroles and bakes where something doughy is needed, or you can roll them up with something savory like ham and cheese for something a little heartier, or — perhaps best of all — you can doctor them up with a little bit of sweetness, like these very chocolatey, melty Chocolate Crescents. You only need three ingredients and a few minutes of your time for these babies — they couldn’t be easier OR more successful at crushing chocolate cravings.
RECIPES
Mashed

The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'

The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process. If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is...
BROOKLYN, NY
thesouthernladycooks.com

GARLIC PARMESAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

These Garlic Parmesan Brussels Sprouts are so easy to make and a wonderful side dish to any meal. The cheese gets really crispy which my family loves. Only a few ingredients and you can make these up in no time. They are delicious dipped in ranch dressing!. Garlic Parmesan Brussels...
RECIPES
Mashed

Sweet Rum Punch Recipe

Rum punch is not what you'd consider a traditional drink in the sense of there being just one accepted recipe. Instead, there are as many different rum punches as there are mixologists who've decided to play around with different combinations of fruit juices, syrups, spices, and rum. No matter what, though, you can count on rum punch having a certain amount of sweetness, along with a perfectly boozy kick from the rum itself.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Coleslaw

This easy Mexican coleslaw recipe is ready in 5 minutes and makes a delicious southwestern-style side to serve with main dishes. Packed with the perfect amount of spice and tangy flavor, a creamy cilantro lime slaw recipe is a refreshing complement to summer cookouts. Mexican Coleslaw Sidedish. A Mexican coleslaw...
Fox News

Filipino chicken adobo is 'tender, garlicky' bliss: Try the recipe

Ready for an exquisite chicken dinner? Adobo is a traditional Filipino dish of chicken or pork that's stewed in vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, bay leaves and peppercorns. Below, we’ve got the recipe for Filipino chicken adobo by Abby Cooper of stemandspoon.com, and you may want to add the flavor-packed dish to your supper arsenal.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How Long Can You Actually Leave Coleslaw Out?

At some point, most of us have heard that you can't leave mayonnaise-based dishes like potato salad and coleslaw out for too long, especially outside in the heat. And that's true, perishable food does need to be refrigerated. However, it's actually not the mayo that makes coleslaw exceptionally susceptible to spoilage at warmer temperatures — it's the cabbage.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy