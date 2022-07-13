Grilled Corn "Tabbouleh"

The majority of my history with crescent rolls has been rolling them up plain and baking them just as the instructions on the cardboard tube tell you to do, but the truth is that there’s SO much more you can do with those yummy little triangles of dough. You can use them as a kitchen shortcut in casseroles and bakes where something doughy is needed, or you can roll them up with something savory like ham and cheese for something a little heartier, or — perhaps best of all — you can doctor them up with a little bit of sweetness, like these very chocolatey, melty Chocolate Crescents. You only need three ingredients and a few minutes of your time for these babies — they couldn’t be easier OR more successful at crushing chocolate cravings.

