Grilled Corn "Tabbouleh"

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set a wire rack inside prepared baking sheet. Place pork on wire rack, and cover with foil. Roast in preheated oven until pork is tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork registers at least 145°F, about 2 hours, 30 minutes. Remove pork from oven, and remove foil; let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a clean rimmed baking sheet; cover with plastic wrap, and place another baking sheet on top. Place a heavy object on top of baking sheet, and place in refrigerator; let cool completely, about 1 hour. (Pork Belly can chill, wrapped, in refrigerator up to 3 days.)
