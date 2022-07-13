ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for May 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320yWP_0ge8m1GK00
Photo from Cumberland Grille Facebook

These are the May 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Kuramoto Japanese Restaurant

Address: 248 Centre St., Ste 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: May 26, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Cumberland Grille

Address: 4198 Highway 12 Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: May 24, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Cody’s Diner

Address: 113 Cumberland St. Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: May 24, 2022

Routine Score: 98

TAQUERIA HWY 12

Address: 1307 HWY 12 SOUTH Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: May 24, 2022 | 97

Don Pancho II

Address: 232 Hutton Place., Ste 112 Ashland City, TN 37015

Routine Score, May 3, 2022: 87

Follow-up Score, May 13, 2022: 99

Qued’up 615

Address: 2330 Mosley Ferry Rd Ashland City, TN 37015

Date: May 7, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Taco Bell #36250

Address: 154 Monroe Place Ashland City, TN 37015

Routine Score, May 3, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 98

Papa John’s Pizza P.V.

Address: 2524 Hwy 49 E Pleasant View, TN 37146

Date: May 3, 2022

Routine Score: 100

The Ark Meals on Wheels

Address: 479 Thompson Rd Pegram, TN 37143

Date: May 2, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Comments / 0

Related
wmot.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 5-fold in Tennessee over 15 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections continued to rise this week. As of Monday, there were more than 700 state residents under virus related hospital care. Ninety-nine of those patients are being treated in ICUs, while 36 are on respirators. That represents a...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

Vanderbilt, Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville collaborate for new OB-GYN hospitalist care

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Expectant women in Clarksville, Montgomery County and the surrounding area will soon benefit from around-the-clock, enhanced medical care during their labor and delivery through a collaboration between Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville to establish an OB-GYN hospitalist program. Set to launch in mid-September, the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pegram, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
Ashland City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Cheatham County, TN
Government
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections increased again in Tennessee last week, but new case counts fell sharply in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased statewide this past week, but fell sharply in Metro Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of new infections rose two percent across the state during the week that ended Saturday. Compare that to three weeks ago when new case counts spiked 17 percent in a single, seven-day period.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Tn 37146 Date#Tn 37015 Routine Score#Taco Bell#Tn 37143 Date#The Health Department
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County School System is the Fastest Growing System in Tennessee - Salary Study to be Conducted to Prepare for Continued Growth

The Rutherford County Schools have announced plans to move forward with an employee salary study. Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said a third-party vendor will oversee and conduct the study…. The salary study won’t impact the upcoming school year, but could change the structure of future pay. However, a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Tennessee Tribune

Get your tickets NOW for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair!

LEBANON, TN – Join us for great family fun and entertainment at the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair! 10 days of Rides, Fair Food and so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit! This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Emergency Department First in Tennessee to Obtain Accreditation in Geriatric Care

NASHVILLE – The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

A Rutherford County juvenile judge illegally arrested and jailed children. Now two candidates for her seat have to rebuild trust.

For two decades, Judge Donna Scott Davenport oversaw the illegal arrests and detentions of more than a thousand children in her Rutherford County courtroom. Her actions eventually caught up with her — the county settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit, and an investigation by WPLN News and ProPublica brought to light what had been happening for years, unchecked. Lawmakers called for her ousting, the governor asked for a review and Middle Tennessee State University cut ties with the judge. There were nationwide calls for reform.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Bolsters Communications Department with New Team Members

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport®, (JWN®) welcomes two seasoned public relations professionals to its communications team. Paul Lindsley joins BNA as the Director, Corporate Communications, and Olivia Parven joins as Manager, Corporate Communications. “Our communications team is an integral part of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy