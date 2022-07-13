Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for May 2022
These are the May 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Kuramoto Japanese Restaurant
Address: 248 Centre St., Ste 100 Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: May 26, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Cumberland Grille
Address: 4198 Highway 12 Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: May 24, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Cody’s Diner
Address: 113 Cumberland St. Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: May 24, 2022
Routine Score: 98
TAQUERIA HWY 12
Address: 1307 HWY 12 SOUTH Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: May 24, 2022 | 97
Don Pancho II
Address: 232 Hutton Place., Ste 112 Ashland City, TN 37015
Routine Score, May 3, 2022: 87
Follow-up Score, May 13, 2022: 99
Qued’up 615
Address: 2330 Mosley Ferry Rd Ashland City, TN 37015
Date: May 7, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Taco Bell #36250
Address: 154 Monroe Place Ashland City, TN 37015
Routine Score, May 3, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 98
Papa John’s Pizza P.V.
Address: 2524 Hwy 49 E Pleasant View, TN 37146
Date: May 3, 2022
Routine Score: 100
The Ark Meals on Wheels
Address: 479 Thompson Rd Pegram, TN 37143
Date: May 2, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
