ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Are Ohio Democrats trying to ditch Biden?

By Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVax4_0ge8lzjW00

Happy Wednesday. I hope you're having a better day than the postal workers who found envelopes full of feces intended for Republican state senators last week.

President Joe Biden visited Cleveland last week to tout his administration's efforts to secure funds for troubled pension plans. It was his third trip to the Buckeye State this year and sixth since taking office in 2021.

Biden was flanked by Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Shontel Brown as he talked about uplifting the middle class and blasted Republicans for not backing his pension bill. Republicans in turn accused the president of not doing enough to combat inflation.

They also had fun pointing out two Democrats who missed the event: U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. (Reminder: Ryan is running against J.D. Vance in Ohio's Senate race, and Whaley is challenging Gov. Mike DeWine.)

GOP leaders speculated that Ryan and Whaley didn't want to stand next to Biden in an election year while Ohioans deal with high gas prices. Vance's campaign peppered social media all day with photos of Ryan and Biden together, plus clips from when Ryan campaigned for the president in 2020.

Politically, Biden is tough for Democrats. His approval ratings are awful. The economy was top of mind for Ohioans in a recent USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll, and nearly half of voters said they want the direction of the country to change.

"Tim Ryan and Nan Whaley are now desperate to hide from Joe Biden and the very failures they supported, including skyrocketing gas prices, real wages falling, and soaring inflation that are crushing Ohio working families," Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik said.

Whaley and Ryan dismissed the attacks, and both campaigns already had events scheduled that day.

From Ryan spokeswoman Izzi Levy: "Last Wednesday, Tim was doing what he’s done since launching his U.S. Senate campaign last year: aggressively barnstorming across the state to hear directly from Ohioans about the challenges they're facing, and to share how he'll fight like hell for them in the U.S. Senate."

Whaley spokeswoman Courtney Rice used Paduchik's statement to call out DeWine: "Only one candidate in the Ohio governor's race is addressing the impact rising costs are having on Ohio families – whether it's proposing a temporary gas tax suspension or calling for an inflation rebate to deal with the rising costs of gas, medicine, and groceries – and it certainly isn't Mike DeWine."

Fox and friends

Speaking of Ryan: His campaign dropped a new ad on Fox News this week highlighting clips from interviews with Fox anchors that referred to him as moderate and supportive of "kitchen table issues." It's part of a broader effort to appeal to voters in the middle in a state that's turned increasingly red.

Meanwhile, Ryan has centered much of his campaign in recent weeks around abortion rights and just secured a nod from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

Time will tell whether his "kitchen table" strategy pays off.

New ATF director hails from Ohio

The U.S. Senate confirmed Steve Dettelbach on Tuesday to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making him the first permanent head of the agency in seven years. Sen. Rob Portman was one of two Republicans to vote for him.

Dettelbach was a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016 and worked as a federal prosecutor for the Justice Department's Civil Rights division. Most recently, he's been a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland, largely dealing with white collar crime.

He lost a bid for Ohio attorney general to Dave Yost in 2018.

Biden nominated Dettelbach earlier this year, but his confirmation was all but certain after years of blocked nominees by gun rights advocates. Recent mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo increased pressure to get Dettelbach across the finish line, USA TODAY reported.

"I can think of no better way to support law enforcement, to reject hate and to keep Americans safe from violent crime than for the Senate to confirm Steve Dettelbach," Brown said on the Senate floor.

Thanks for sticking around for the second edition of The Scoop and continuing to support The Dispatch. When this launched, I dangled promises of cat photos to persuade people to sign up. That day is here.

Catch you all next week,

Haley BeMiller, political reporter

Send questions, tips and pet photos to hbemiller@dispatch.com. Find me on Twitter @haleybemiller.

latest episode of Ohio Politics Explained and tune in for a new episode on Friday. You can subscribe through Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 35

Andy Moncman
2d ago

They can run but they can't hide. Biden is on every Democrat ticket this year because they voted to pass his agenda which what got us where we are today.

Reply
19
vikki
3d ago

No democrats please! Never again! Look what they did to this country! Now we are getting instructions on what to do if there is a nuclear war! All bc people wanted their kids college funds pd! Hope you all are happy! He only pd for black college’s!

Reply
21
Richard Lempke
3d ago

I will never vote for any democrat at any level! They sold out to the NWO!

Reply(1)
41
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban. An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Government
10TV

Intel expansion in Ohio could be decided next week

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — If Intel is going to expand its semi-conductor operation in Ohio the company is going to need help from Congress. Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) are in favor of the CHIPS Act which would provide $52 billion to expand chip-making across the country.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Local Government Payments from National Opioid Settlement Begin

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically. Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities. Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Joe Biden
WLWT 5

Proposed Ohio bill would declare personhood of individual at moment of conception

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio representative introduced legislation that would declare the personhood of the individual at the moment of conception. State Representative Gary Click (R-Vickery) introduced House Bill 704 earlier this week. The "Personhood Act" would recognize the personhood of unborn individuals from the moment of conception. The...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ohio Republican Party#Election Local#Ohio Attorney General#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Republicans#Ohioans#Ohio Suffolk University
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Whaley campaign calls on Governor DeWine, Yost to apologize for questioning 10-year-old rape survivor forced to travel for abortion

DAYTON, Ohio — Today, the Whaley/Stephens for Ohio campaign is calling on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost to apologize for their role in calling into question the validity of a story about a 10-year-old girl who was raped and had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion, due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Reportedly, earlier this afternoon, an arrest has been made in connection with the case.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Knox Pages

Sherrod Brown: A victory for Ohio's retirees

More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
OHIO STATE
Magic 95.5

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level. Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy