Burlington, VT

City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to: Housing and Taxes— Short Term Rentals BCO Ch. 18 & Sec. 21-31

 3 days ago

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two ORDINANCE 8.24. Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage:. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 18, Housing, of the Code of Ordinances and Chapter 21, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, Article...

mychamplainvalley.com

Dispensaries preparing for recreational cannabis sales this fall

Just under three months until recreational cannabis sales are set to start in Vermont, stores are getting ready for customers. Dispensaries like Magic Mann in Essex say they are very excited to sell recreational cannabis this fall and expect a lot of business. The Town of Essex and many others...
ESSEX, NY
VTDigger

Kolby LaMarche: Faux-progressives are wrong on crime

This commentary is by Kolby LaMarche, a freelance political consultant from Burlington. The recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin reflects the backlash to a progressive approach to crime and justice reform. It also highlights a stark divide, frustration, and concern among the electorate who support progressive reform but reject the assumption that it must come at the expense of public safety.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Updated: 4 hours ago. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Governor's Cup helps drive business to Barre businesses

BARRE, Vt. — As drivers at the Thunder Road Speedbowl prepared their engines for the 43rd annual Governor's Cup race, the city of Barre was also gearing up for an influx of visitors and locals excited to take part in Thursday night's action. Tracie Lewis with the Barre Partnership...
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
#Rental Home#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Tax Bills#Housing Discrimination#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Housing And Taxes#06 27 22 Action#Bco#18 Sec
VTDigger

Potted trees bring life to a Burlington street that’s too crowded for planting

This summer is the second for a potted plant pilot project on North Street in Burlington, which aims to bring greenery to a hot and crowded stretch of road. About half of Burlington’s milelong North Street has a lack of trees — from about where the street meets North Winooski Avenue all the way to where it ends at North Avenue. Residents along that route experience higher poverty rates than the city’s average, according to U.S. Census Tract 3.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network to reorganize system leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s making a big change at the top to improve the quality of care at each of its six hospitals and home health agency in New York and Vermont. UVMHN is reorganizing its governance structure. There’s an overarching...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Hinesburg, August 3, 2022

The Town of Hinesburg is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on August 3, 2022, at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Rte 116, Hinesburg, VT) with a remote option (please contact the Town to join remotely) to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $605,000 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: To develop up to 24-units of affordable senior housing.
HINESBURG, VT
Addison Independent

Middlebury to revisit cannabis store policy

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury selectboard on Tuesday agreed to hold a second public hearing on a series of sweeping municipal zoning bylaw revisions, but only after carving proposed cannabis retail rules out of the package for a separate review and approval timeline. The board took that step to enhance...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. - JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):. Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals: New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc.

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc. (NEWSVT) is soliciting proposals from Engineering/Environmental firms to perform on-site and off-site odor complaint response evaluation and on-site random waste load inspections at our municipal solid waste disposal facility located at 21 Landfill Lane in Coventry, Vermont. This Request for Proposal aligns with an obligation within our most recent Land Use Permit to perform these activities. To qualify for this work, consultants with the firm may not be a current or former owner, officer, employee, or other such affiliate of NEWSVT or its parent company (Casella Waste Systems, Inc.) and cannot have worked on the NEWSVT Phase VI permitting project authorized by this permit either on behalf of NEWSVT or any other party to the Land Use permitting. In addition, the firm shall have staff trained in odor detection and/or landfill construction, operation, and inspection, shall have the ability to arrive at the site within 30 minutes of being notified of an odor complaint, regardless of the time of day the complaint is received. Proposals shall be due by 4:00 pm on August 12, 2022. For a complete bid package please email John Gay of NEWSVT at john.gay@casella.com or call at (802) 236-5973.
COVENTRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Efficiency Vermont offers huge incentive to weatherize homes

ESSEX, Vt. — Summer is the busiest time of the year forBuilding Energy. "We do energy auditing, insulation, weatherization, things like that," said Tim Smith, with Building Energy. On Wednesday they were in the process of saving an Essex Junction homeowner big bucks on their home heating and cooling...
VERMONT STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

