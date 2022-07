The Barnegat Township Committee has been meeting with state officials to push two items of interest to our residents. On Sept. 7, 2021 the township passed Resolution No. 2021-276 urging the governor and New Jersey Legislature to increase the property tax deduction for veterans and surviving spouses from $250 to $500 to provide much-needed property tax relief to our veterans and their spouses. A copy was sent to our state representatives. We are again urging the state to move forward with this initiative. Our veterans did not ignore the call to duty, so this group should not now be ignored.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO