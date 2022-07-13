ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection

 3 days ago

The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the...

sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals: New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc.

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc. (NEWSVT) is soliciting proposals from Engineering/Environmental firms to perform on-site and off-site odor complaint response evaluation and on-site random waste load inspections at our municipal solid waste disposal facility located at 21 Landfill Lane in Coventry, Vermont. This Request for Proposal aligns with an obligation within our most recent Land Use Permit to perform these activities. To qualify for this work, consultants with the firm may not be a current or former owner, officer, employee, or other such affiliate of NEWSVT or its parent company (Casella Waste Systems, Inc.) and cannot have worked on the NEWSVT Phase VI permitting project authorized by this permit either on behalf of NEWSVT or any other party to the Land Use permitting. In addition, the firm shall have staff trained in odor detection and/or landfill construction, operation, and inspection, shall have the ability to arrive at the site within 30 minutes of being notified of an odor complaint, regardless of the time of day the complaint is received. Proposals shall be due by 4:00 pm on August 12, 2022. For a complete bid package please email John Gay of NEWSVT at john.gay@casella.com or call at (802) 236-5973.
COVENTRY, VT
sevendaysvt

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. - JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):. Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington-Area Bike-Share Suspended as Vendor Goes Dark

Burlington's bike-share system is no longer operational after the vendor behind the electric fleet said it was leaving the local market. Florida-based Bolt Mobility owns the 200 electric bikes used in the Burlington area's Greenride Bikeshare program. A contract with three municipalities and the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association grants the company exclusive rights to the local market.
Vermont Schools Cite 'Dire' Struggle to Find Teachers for Fall

Orleans Central Supervisory Union's 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn't let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That's because she's still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff. Chamberlin has...
VERMONT STATE
Obituary: David S. Morrill, 1953-2022

The family of David S. Morrill sadly announces his unexpected yet peaceful passing on July 3, 2022. Born on April 30, 1953, David is the son of John and Marjory Morrill of Morrisville, Vt. David was well-known in Burlington and beyond for his love of life, friends, family, art, animals and dessert. He wore a white sailor hat, a blue beard and a sparkling smile everywhere he went.
BURLINGTON, VT
Obituary: William “Will” Duane Wells, 1980-2022

William “Will” Duane Wells passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 41, after a prolonged battle with depression resulting from a traumatic brain injury. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the St. John’s Club in Burlington, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America, 3057 Nutley St. #805, Fairfax, VA 22031.
BURLINGTON, VT
Rico James, 'Language of Spirits'

(Man Bites Dog Records, CD, digital) Prolific hip-hop producer Rico James is a fixture of the Burlington scene. He's always been blessed with a knack for networking, uniting artists and crews throughout New England. As cofounder of Equal Eyes Records, he put that talent to work building the most accomplished hip-hop label Vermont has ever seen. Since his amicable split with the imprint back in 2020, he remains as busy as ever.
BURLINGTON, VT
Town of Richmond Special Meeting Notice July 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. Appeal# 2022-001 of Permit CO2022-11 Cochran & Ewald Parcel ID #MK0809. Applicants are appealing Zoning Administrator's...
RICHMOND, VT
Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
BURLINGTON, VT
Solo Show by Cuban Painter Orlando Almanza Offers Lush Nature Imagery

Burlington's Soapbox Arts, in the Soda Plant on Pine Street, has become a destination for viewing the work of emerging artists since it opened in 2019. The current exhibition, "Born by the River," a solo show by Orlando Almanza, has been in the works for nearly as long: Gallery owner and director Patricia Trafton began planning it in the fall of 2020.
BURLINGTON, VT
Obituary: Harry Clark, 1949-2022

Harry Gilbert DeLavere Clark III of Burlington, Vt., died suddenly on June 24, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on March 30, 1949, to Harry Gilbert DeLavere and Bernice Rich Clark. Harry graduated from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Conn., in 1967....
BURLINGTON, VT
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Michael Farrell

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02191. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
