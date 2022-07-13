ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Juanice Olive (Reim) Doyle

myalbertlea.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanice Olive (Reim) Doyle, age 79, passed away in her home in...

www.myalbertlea.com

myalbertlea.com

Shirley Jeanette Chase

Shirley Jeanette Chase, age 100, passed away on April 2, 2022, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. A celebration of life for Shirley will take place at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, 2210 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with visitation one-half hour prior. Masks are required. An outdoor lunch will follow the service. Those who plan to stay for lunch, please RSVP via email to [email protected] by August 4. Shirley’s service will be available, via livestream, by going to the following link: www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com on August 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Colleen Politz

Colleen Politz, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on July 12, 2022, at Mercy One Hospice in Mason City, Iowa. The funeral service for Colleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake cemetery.
MASON CITY, IA
myalbertlea.com

Sonja Agnes Honstad

Sonja Agnes Honstad passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 23 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at church. Inurnment will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. F.
FREEBORN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man. Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Vehicular homicide charge filed over deadly collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a homicide charge over a fatal collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 20 of Rochester, is accused of criminal vehicular homicide. The Rochester Police Department says Kwel was driving south on East Circle Drive NE just before 1:30 pm on April 11. According to witness statements, Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before he lost control, went through the median, and crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Center man injured in aircraft crash on Clear Lake

Cooperation between air rescue service and emergency medical service on the ground. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car. A Le Center man was injured in an aircraft crash on Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in Lexington Township...
LE CENTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
knuj.net

GLENCOE MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Glencoe man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. The state patrol says around 10:20, they were called to Westfield Township in Dodge County. They say a Harley Davidson Cruiser was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it went into the ditch and the driver was ejected. The driver iss identified as Ronald Karg. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.
GLENCOE, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man pleads guilty for limited release to care for wife

(ABC 6 News) - An Albert Lea man entered guilty pleas in six Olmsted and Freeborn County criminal cases Monday and Tuesday. Kevin Haymore, 56, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug possession and sale and 3rd-degree drug possession. In exchange, Haymore asked the state to release him for 90 days to...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
MANKATO, MN
myalbertlea.com

Winona breaks tie in the 5th, beats the Albert Lea American Legion Baseball team

Game was tied at 7 in the top of the 5th, when Winona’s Quinn Larson doubled scoring two runs, to put Winona up 9-7. Winona had 13 hits in the game, Albert Lea with 6. Albert Lea’s offense was led by Brennan Bakken who went 3 for 3, Carter Miller took the lost on the mound, going 5 innings, allowing 8 runs and 9 hits. Cam Davis threw the last two innings.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Scam Costs Rochester Woman $33,000

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.

