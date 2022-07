Utah’s first ever infant and pediatric COVID-19 vaccination site is now open in West Valley City. With children as young as six months being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this new vaccination site opened in the back parking lot of Centennial Park on Thursday and with the BA.5 Sub variant of COVID spreading rapidly throughout the country, parents are lining up to protect their children.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO