On July 14th at approximately 1:13 am a resident on the 500 block of Bayview Drive had their black Mercedes stolen. Another dark color car is believed to be involved. Not only was her car stolen but the thief then attempted to add insult to injury by trying to break into her home. We have unconfirmed reports that there was attempts at other properties on the street as well. The owner was able to determine through her EZ Pass tolls that it appears the car is in the Newark vacinity, Im attempting to get a picture of the stolen vehicle and will update the page when i have it. If anyone recognizes the individual in this video, please reach out to the Toms River police Department.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO