Sister breaks up 4th of July fight, gets stabbed

By Calum Tuttle
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a woman repeatedly on Independence Day 2020.

Deshun Weeden, 29, stabbed his girlfriend’s sister several times in the abdomen, according to police.

MPD said the victim saw Weeden beating his girlfriend, her sister, when she decided to step in to stop the fighting.

Police said Weeden then pulled out a camouflaged knife where he stabbed the victim on her right side as well as a long laceration across her abdomen.

Weeden’s bond and court date have not been posted yet.

