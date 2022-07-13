ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Deputy Publisher: Hopeful Signs

By Cathy Resmer
With less than a month to go before the primary election, political lawn signs are popping up all across Vermont, including for the Congressional candidates featured in this week's cover story. Despite the drumbeat of grim national and international news — from the shootings in Uvalde and Highland Park to the...

In U.S. House Race, Gray Has Most Cash Heading Into Primary Homestretch

In the final quarter of fundraising ahead of the August 9 primary, Democratic U.S. House candidate Becca Balint outpaced her chief rival, Molly Gray, by about $40,000. Both campaigns touted the second quarter, which ran from April 1 through the end of June, as their best showing since the candidates entered the race in December. The filings released on Friday show that Gray, Vermont's lieutenant governor, hauled in about $364,000, compared to about $404,700 for Balint, the president of the Vermont Senate.
VERMONT STATE
Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a swarm of very determined ants. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
BURLINGTON, VT
Letters to the Editor (7/6/22)

[Re "On the Plink! New Burlington-Based Company Makes a Splash in the Beverage World," June 29]: Max Luthy may have dreamed up the idea for Plink!, but it's been done before. When I was a kid in the 1960s, there was a product called Fizzies. It was also a flavored seltzer tablet. It came in the popular soda pop flavors of the day. I remember cola, grape and root beer.
BURLINGTON, VT
In the Swim: Orders Are Flowing in to Vermont Pool Companies

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
VERMONT STATE
Proposed State Rules

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/. The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
MONTPELIER, VT
From the Publisher: Who's Counting?

Derek Brouwer's cover story this week shows how the housing crisis is pushing up rents for Vermonters across multiple income brackets. One couple, gainfully employed and earning an annual income in excess of $100,000, refused to leave the Essex Junction home they were leasing when their landlord declined to renew their month-to-month arrangement so that she could offer the place at a much higher rate.
VERMONT STATE
Bernie Sanders Endorses Balint in Vermont's U.S. House Race

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has endorsed Becca Balint, Vermont's Senate president, in her run for the state's lone U.S. House seat. In a written statement, Sanders lauded Balint, who has served in the state Senate since 2015, as someone who "does the work" as a "voice for rural Vermonters" and as a "champion for the working class."
VERMONT STATE
Last Quarter: Summer 2022 Vermont Housing News

When Staige Davis started out in the real estate business in 1980, the typical contract filled just one legal-size page, nobody talked about radon and there was no such thing as a home inspection. "You had your uncle Charlie come look at the house, and that was it," said Davis,...
VERMONT STATE
Report: Major Changes Needed for 'Broken' Early Childhood Ed System

A new report commissioned by the Vermont legislature calls for the creation a new unit of state government focused entirely on early childhood education. Released last Friday, the 51-page "Vermont Child Care and Early Childhood Education Systems Analysis" characterizes the state's existing early childhood governance model as "fundamentally broken." The...
VERMONT STATE
Nest — Summer 2022

It's time to seize the summer, when the living spaces of Vermonters briefly expand to the great outdoors. No one blurs those lines more artfully than stonemason Thea Alvin, whose Morrisville property is a manifestation of her creative mind. Although her rows are straighter, garden guru Ellen Ecker Ogden of Manchester brings the best of both worlds to her kitchen gardens, which she recommends should be close enough to the house, as Nest's Jordan Barry writes, so "that you can start sautéeing onions on the stove, run out to harvest a handful of herbs and be back before anything burns." Thinking about installing a swimming pool? You're not alone. There's a long waiting list of Vermonters who want a bit of blue in the backyard. Charlotte-based contractor Damien Helem is fully booked this summer, too, but made time to talk to Nest about his journey from a fundamentalist Christian family in Australia to the Vermont rehab business. Find all of that — and a Vermont mastermind of mattress recycling — in this issue.
VERMONT STATE
