ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesburg, VT

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Hinesburg, August 3, 2022

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 3 days ago

The Town of Hinesburg is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on August 3, 2022, at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

NAACP to host ‘Hate Free Vermont’ event in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hate Free Vermont forum is taking place in Rutland next Thursday to talk about discrimination. The event will be co-hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP. The series began in 2019 as a way to talk about Vermonters’ experiences with discrimination, bias, and hate crimes.
RUTLAND, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinesburg, VT
Hinesburg, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. - JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):. Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network to reorganize system leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s making a big change at the top to improve the quality of care at each of its six hospitals and home health agency in New York and Vermont. UVMHN is reorganizing its governance structure. There’s an overarching...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andrea Fortier Stitzel

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03938. In re ESTATE of Andrea Fortier Stitzel, late of Winooski, Vermont. To the creditors of: Andrea Fortier Stitzel, late of Winooski, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or...
WINOOSKI, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Notice Of Public Hearing#The State Of Vermont
sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals: New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc.

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc. (NEWSVT) is soliciting proposals from Engineering/Environmental firms to perform on-site and off-site odor complaint response evaluation and on-site random waste load inspections at our municipal solid waste disposal facility located at 21 Landfill Lane in Coventry, Vermont. This Request for Proposal aligns with an obligation within our most recent Land Use Permit to perform these activities. To qualify for this work, consultants with the firm may not be a current or former owner, officer, employee, or other such affiliate of NEWSVT or its parent company (Casella Waste Systems, Inc.) and cannot have worked on the NEWSVT Phase VI permitting project authorized by this permit either on behalf of NEWSVT or any other party to the Land Use permitting. In addition, the firm shall have staff trained in odor detection and/or landfill construction, operation, and inspection, shall have the ability to arrive at the site within 30 minutes of being notified of an odor complaint, regardless of the time of day the complaint is received. Proposals shall be due by 4:00 pm on August 12, 2022. For a complete bid package please email John Gay of NEWSVT at john.gay@casella.com or call at (802) 236-5973.
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Clinton County to sell nursing home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County is selling its nursing home. The county Legislature made the decision Wednesday night. They say the Clinton County Nursing Home hasn’t been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources needed to provide quality care to residents. The county hasn’t been able...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer fair season is getting underway in the Upper Valley with the two-day Bradford Fair. However, organizers of the event say that keeping the fair going year after year is an uphill battle. “For a number of reasons, we condensed our event this year,” said...
BRADFORD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person. The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison. Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors...
ADDISON, VT
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have identified a Plattsburgh woman who died in what they are calling a homicide. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot off of Plaza Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh after a report of a body found in a car. They identified the woman Friday as Monique Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy