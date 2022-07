Formed in 2012 by LOGWAD, Aquatic Underground is Burlington's resident DJ super team. These five mix masters combine their powers and skills on the decks to electrify dance floors wherever they go, whether it's a dark and moody club or the top deck of a food truck. Like the members of any good team, each has a different specialty, but what unifies Aquatic Underground, or AQUG for short, is a love of underground music. The team's mission is to body-rock Burlington and spread the gospel of dance music.

