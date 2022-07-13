ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ohio AG Dave Yost diagnosed with COVID-19 five days ago

By Ben Orner
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, he announced virtually at a conference in Michigan on Wednesday morning. Yost was supposed to co-lead the Wednesday summit on robocall enforcement with Michigan AG...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 14

Richard Corbe
2d ago

well those vaccines did it's job now.Karma got you for yo busy to look in the denied right to votersHope DeWine gets it also.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban. An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
OHIO STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

GOP and Dems speak out on abortion, Ryan Kelley lawsuit comes weeks before primaries: The week in Michigan politics

The conversation surrounding abortion rights and reproductive health has not waned from public discussion ever since the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back Roe v. Wade, making abortion access illegal. With Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in limbo due to a preliminary injunction temporarily making the law unenforceable, Democrats and Republicans in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose notifies county boards of elections to use Ohio State Board of Education districts that critics say are gerrymandered

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that he instructed the 88 county boards of elections to implement new boundaries for the Ohio State Board of Education that Gov. Mike DeWine created in January -- which civil rights groups and teachers unions have criticized as gerrymandered.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Covid#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ohio Ag#Michigan Ag
Your Radio Place

Study says most patients in Ohio received abortion care after six weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new study from Ohio State University indicates that 9 in 10 patients in Ohio received abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Ohio has since passed a law making abortion illegal after six weeks, or after a heartbeat is detected.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
10TV

Intel expansion in Ohio could be decided next week

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — If Intel is going to expand its semi-conductor operation in Ohio the company is going to need help from Congress. Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) are in favor of the CHIPS Act which would provide $52 billion to expand chip-making across the country.
NBC4 Columbus

More than 6,000 early votes cast for Ohio August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has released the first early voting numbers for the upcoming August primary. Just over 6,200 early votes have been cast and more than 44,000 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in person, according to data from an informal survey by the Secretary of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

MLive

45K+
Followers
47K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy