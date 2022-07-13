ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Adds Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Mara & More To Cast

By Ned Booth
 3 days ago

The last season of the Netflix smash-hit “Black Mirror” was just over three years ago. But fear not, Netflix subscribers: the latest sixth season is on the way, and there’s word that this new batch of episodes has a stacked ensemble cast. Variety reports that “Breaking...

‘Balabusta’: Julia Garner’s First Project In Her Deal With Tomorrow Studios Is An International Jewel Heist Drama

Thanks to her Emmy-award-winning work in “Ozark” and her recent leading role in Netflix‘s “Inventing Anna,” Julia Garner is one of the “it” women of TV right now. And the high demand for her caused the actress to sign a first-look television deal with Tomorrow Studios earlier this year. While the studio behind TNT‘s “Snowpiercer” and AppleTV+‘s “Physical” only launched in 2019, they have big plans with Garner, and their first project together sounds enticing.
‘The Patient’ Trailer: Steve Carrell’s Therapist Is The Prisoner Of Domhnall Gleeson’s Serial Killer In New Limited Series

Since the model launched in March 2020, FX On Hulu‘s brand has been hit or miss. Some shows like “Devs,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear,” which just premiered last month, won over critics and audiences immediately. Others, like “American Horror Stories” or the long-awaited adaptation of “Y: The Last Man,” floundered.
‘Madame Web’: Adam Scott The Latest To Join The Cast Of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff

Another week, another casting announcement for Sony‘s upcoming spin-off to “Spider-Man,” “Madame Web.” Does it feel like someone new gets added to the cast list of this film every week? For the last month or so, that’s actually been the case, with five names announced since late May. And now, Variety reports that another joins their ranks: “Severance” star Adam Scott.
‘Hot Air’: Andrew Garfield To Star As Richard Branson In Limited Series From ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch

Sometimes, a project gets announced that makes one’s head spin, based on the premise, the talent involved, or all of the above. “Hot Air” is that project this week, as Deadline reports that a limited series about Virgin Airways CEO Richard Branson‘s infamous battle against British Airways in the 1990s is in development from Universal International Studios.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms His ‘Barney’ Movie Is Still Happening & It’s Darker Than The TV Show

2022 is a big year for Daniel Kaluuya. Next Friday, “NOPE,” his UFO-oriented reunion with horror maestro Jordan Peele, hits theaters. That film’s easily one of the most anticipated of the year, and if it’s anything like Peele’s last two films, it’ll be one of the year’s best, too. Unfortunately, Kaluuya confirmed earlier this week he won’t be in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” due to a scheduling conflict with “NOPE.” But fear not, Kaluuya fans: the actor has other stuff on the way, including, yes, his “Barney” movie.
‘After Ever Happy’ Trailer: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Return For The 4th Installment Of The YA ‘After’ Franchise

From “After We Fell,” director Castille Landon comes the fourth film in the romantic YA “After” franchise, “After Ever Happy.” And if you haven’t really heard of it, we wouldn’t really blame you, but the films are successful on their own terms. Landon has built a name for herself with the “After” franchise, with her most recent movie “After We Fell” gaining $21.6 million at the box office. The American director’s upcoming project promises to be a prequel to the “After” series and is currently in pre-production.
‘No Hard Feelings’: Sony Slots Upcoming R-Rated Comedy With Jennifer Lawrence For Next June

Jennifer Lawrence had her first movie since 2019’s execrable “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” late last year with Adam McKay‘s “Don’t Look Up.” And it appears that her hiatus from acting is finally on the wane, as she’ll star in A24‘s upcoming army vet drama “Red, White and Water,” currently in post-production. But Lawrence also leads an R-Rated comedy on the way, and Sony just gave it an official release date.
‘Barbie’: Ryan Gosling Wants Greta Gerwig’s New Film To Bring The “Ken-ergy”

Believe it or not, it’s been four years since Ryan Gosling last graced the silver screen. His last movie, “First Man,” Damien Chazelle‘s Neil Armstrong biopic, hit theaters in late summer 2018, and since then, Gosling’s taken some time away from acting. But Gosling is back in a big way in 2022. He co-stars in The Russo Brothers’ actioner “The Gray Man” with Chris Evans, in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next Friday. It’s the most expensive movie the streamer has ever made, with a $200 million budget.
‘Rogue Agent’ Trailer: Gemma Arterton Is On The Hunt For Conman James Norton In A New Spy Thriller

The spy game can get complicated and thorny when love and sex get involved, and trust turns into dark betrayals. That’s essentially the set-up of “Rogue Agent,” a new IFC Films thriller starring Gemma Arterton, James Norton, and Sarah Goldberg, who many will recognize from “Barry.” The story is essentially about con men, seduction, and deception—a rogue agent (Norton), who masquerades as an M15 agent, and the woman (Arterton)—initially seduced by his charms—who brought him down.
Lesley Manville On Alan Rickman’s Critical Advice & ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’ [Interview]

To a majority of moviegoers, well, maybe cinephiles, Lesley Manville has a reputation as a “serious” dramatic actress. Her resume features numerous collaborations with Mike Leigh (seven and counting) and, most recently, a pivotal role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” A performance that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And, sure, she’s had small parts in a few Hollywood CGI fests here and there, but, her latest film, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,” is something completely new. Manville is finally the lead in a romantic comedy.
Robert Downey Jr. Has Reportedly Supported Armie Hammer Through His Recent Dark Crisis

Armie Hammer has been persona non grata in Hollywood since claims of violent abuse and sexual assault against him first made the press in March 2021. Hammer dropped out of upcoming roles after the investigation went public, then the actor’s agency and publicist promptly dropped him as a client. He’s reportedly been in the Cayman Islands ever since, laying low with family and loved ones.
‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Review: John Cho Shines In Hannah Marks’ Imperfect, But Charming Father/Daughter Indie

John Cho and Mia Isaac have incredibly genuine father/daughter chemistry in Hannah Marks’ “Don’t Make Me Go,” a road trip movie that embraces familiar plot points albeit with different handling. Cho’s character Max has just learned he has a tumor in his head that will kill him in a year unless he gets surgery that has a 20% survival rate. He shares this with a woman he’s been sleeping with, Annie (Kaya Scodelario), but decides to keep this news from his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), who is more concerned with what many teens are: a possible first relationship, listening to music loudly, her growing autonomy, etc. Knowing that he only has so long to live and that he wants to reunite Wally with her last remaining bit of family—her estranged mother and his ex-wife and classmate Nicole—Max sells a lie with a deal: they’re going on a road trip to his 20th college reunion in New Orleans, but sometimes he’ll let her drive. “Don’t Make Me Go” has herky-jerky moments with Wally behind the wheel that provide all too tidy a visual metaphor for how this well-intended journey can sometimes feel.
Joe Dante Says Baby Yoda, “Shamelessly… Out-And-Out Copied” ‘Gremlins’

Is this town not big enough for the both of the cute babies in the pop culture universe? You might think we’re talking about Baby Yoda and Baby Groot, but no, the director of “Gremlins” now has beef with Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” character Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, first introduced into the galaxy in “The Mandalorian” series. That filmmaker, the legendary Joe Dante, said in a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle that he thinks Baby Groot “shamelessly” rip-offs his Gizmo lead creature character from his hit 1984 movie “Gremlins.”
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Teaser: Galadriel Can See The New Threat Rising

Amazon has decided to pummel into submission with teaser after teaser of their new “Lord Of The Rings” series and still has not yet revealed a full official trailer (this one’s 2 minutes and 31 seconds, what’s the difference!), and hell we may be posting these all summer long until the series arrives in September. Subtitled ‘The Rings of Power,’ this new series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay (writers of the recent “Star Trek” films) and stars a celebrated cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
