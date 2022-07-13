Groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday for new Provincetown Police station

YARMOUTH – Shortly before noon on Friday, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Explorer and a Kia Sorrento on South Sea Street at Silverleaf Lane in Yarmouth. One person as transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 5 others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.
BOURNE – Sandwich Road was closed at the Sagamore Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists were urged to use the Scenic Highway as an alternate route until the investigation was complete. The Sagamore Bridge itself remained fully open. Sandwich Road reopened about 10 PM.
BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused delays along Route 6 in Eastham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 at Oak Road around 9:30 AM Wednesday. One vehicle was on its side but luckily no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm.
TRURO – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for a time Thursday morning. The collision happened on Route 6 by Whitmanville Road. Luckily no injuries were reported. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photo by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can...
WEST BARNSTABLE – A recreational vehicle went up in flames on Sandy Neck in West Barnstable. The camper was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene after the 8:45 AM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. West Barnstable and Sandwich fire departments worked the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Scenic Highway near the Bourne Scenic Park around 8:45 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to St. Luke's Hospital trauma center in New Bedford, while a second victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the ranch style house at 47 Sandwich Road shortly before 4 PM to find smoke and flames on the porch. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames which appeared to mainly on the outside of the structure. No injuries were reported.
DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis late Thursday morning shut down the roadway in that area. No serious injuries were reported. Dennis Police posted that Route 28 from Sea Street to Telegraph Road in Dennis Port will be closed until further notice while a motor vehicle crash that […] The post Two vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Dennis near Harwich line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
A woman has been killed after an afternoon crash. The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Route 95 North at Lonsdale Avenue in Pawtucket. A single vehicle traveled off the roadway striking a...
BOSTON (WHDH) - A portion of Bowdoin Street near the State House has been closed down as police and firefighters respond to an incident that occurred beneath several sidewalk grates. Explosions could be heard near the intersection with Ashburton Place as crews blocked off the road just after 6 p.m.
A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
The family of a young child that was found unresponsive after a trip to a Cape Cod beach has received some devastating news. According to Sandwich Police, police received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, the report was updated after the...
