Detroit, MI

University of Michigan reportedly picks next president

By Autumn Pitchure
 3 days ago
Courtesy University of British Columbia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan has reportedly selected its next president, Santa Ono, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ono is currently the president at the University of British Columbia and was the former president of the University of Cincinnati.

U of M’s board is set to hire Ono, when it meets on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ono will take over from interim President Mary Sue Coleman, who was president from 2002-2014.

