If you're a person of refined tastes and high cuisine, you understand the joys of potato salad. Some of you likely try to work in fruit or other nonsense, which should be enough to charge a crime. While you might feel that's a good enough reason for a recall, Hy-Vee, Inc. and Mealtime brand potato salad have issued a recall based on a "presumptive positive microbial test result."

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO