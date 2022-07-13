ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day secrets: All of Amazon’s deepest discounts are on this one hidden page

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago

Amazon’s Prime Day hub and BGR’s Prime Day 2022 deals roundup are the two most important web pages you’ll visit today. The first is Amazon’s massive portal to all of its best Prime Day discounts. And the second is our roundup that showcases only the hottest Prime Day bargains out there today.

The latter is just as important as the former, of course. That’s because we’ve had weeks to sift through all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals ahead of time. That way, we can showcase the very best ones. Since there are hundreds of thousands of products on sale, there’s no way you could ever dig through all the deals yourself.

Now, in addition to those two pages, we’re going to introduce you to a third page that everyone should be aware of because it’s home to every single one of Amazon’s deepest Prime Day discounts.

Are you wondering what the most popular Prime Day deals are among our readers? The list includes FREE MONEY from Amazon ($12.50 bonus credit deal, plus dozens of gift card deals!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The BGR Deals team’s Prime Day 2022 coverage is packed full of even more great sales. But now, we’re going to let you in on a little secret that all of our readers should know.

A Prime Day secret you need to know

Everyone knows that Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub is the perfect place to start when you’re in search of awesome Prime Day deals. But there’s one big problem: There are literally thousands of thousands of deals on that page. As a result, it’s far too easy to miss the best deals of Prime Day.

That’s why the BGR Deals team is here, of course. And we’re spending all day on Tuesday and Wednesday showing you all the hottest deals on the best-selling products out there.

Keep checking back to see all of our coverage, and remember that we’ll be updating BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup all day long. But if you want to take a moment to skip straight to all of the deepest discounts you can find on Prime Day 2022, there’s one page you definitely need to check out:

🚨Prime Day Amazon Device Deals 🚨

Keep your eyes glued to that page for all the deepest discounts on Amazon today!

Best discounts of Prime Day 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF99B_0ge8e4cp00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

We obviously don’t need to explain to you why Amazon devices get the best discounts each year on Prime Day. For Prime Day 2022 though, Amazon really outdid itself.

Here are some examples of deals you’ll find on that page:

You’ll find a small sampling below of the best Prime Day discounts you’ll find on this special Amazon Device Deals page — definitely head over to Amazon’s site to take a look at the rest.

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

