WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 11-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied 15 hits and three homers to win their third straight game. Andrew Bechtold and Chris Williams led the way for Wichita as Williams hit two homers and finished three for five with six RBIs. Bechtold went four for five at the plate with an RBI.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO