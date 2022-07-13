Saline County Booking Activity, July 13

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning the people of Manhattan to be on the lookout for a former resident wanted for first-degree murder. The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado is trying to locate Tyler Jordan Mitchell who is wanted for first-degree murder. RCPD said he is a previous resident of Manhattan and may still have associations in the area. Pueblo police said he could be traveling to the Wichita, KS area as well.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO