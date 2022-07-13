ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, July 13

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All...

Related
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 9-15

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 22; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: GRABY, SETH...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about church burglary

On July 13, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the First Baptist Church, 834 Lewis, Salina, in regards to a burglary. An employee arrived at the church and discovered a window panel had been pushed in and was damaged. After reviewing surveillance video, it was found that the suspect gained entry into the church at approximately 3:29 a.m. The suspect entered through the window and property was stolen from inside.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

RCPD warns of former Manhattan resident wanted for murder

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning the people of Manhattan to be on the lookout for a former resident wanted for first-degree murder. The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado is trying to locate Tyler Jordan Mitchell who is wanted for first-degree murder. RCPD said he is a previous resident of Manhattan and may still have associations in the area. Pueblo police said he could be traveling to the Wichita, KS area as well.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Two children sent to hospital after wreck in west-central Salina

Two children were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck in west-central Salina late Thursday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1980 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gary W. Stout, 64, of Salina, entered W. Crawford Street just east of S. Broadway Boulevard and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Stout swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and struck on the driver's side a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kristina L. Hill, 38, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Dept. conducts promotion ceremony Friday

Salina Fire Department was proud to host a Promotion Ceremony for members of our department. Two of our members were promoted to the rank of Paramedic/Firefighter and Four of our members completed their Probationary Firefighter year and became full fledged Firefighter/EMTs. Congratulations to all six of you!
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Items stolen from Abilene woman's car; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an Abilene woman's car was burgled early Wednesday morning in north Salina. Sandra Cameron, 38, of Abilene, told police that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man she knew only as "Greg" in a parking lot near the 100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. Cameron said that as she was leaving town a bit later, she realized that her Gold Smoke vape pen was missing from her Honda Civic, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas authorities have found a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who had allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who...
Salina Post

City of Salina: Mill and inlay work continues

Saturday through Friday APAC Shears of Salina will continue working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5” and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pickup, trailer become submerged during boat launch at Bill Burke Park

A river outing didn't go quite as planned Thursday afternoon at Salina's Bill Burke Park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that two people were trying to launch a boat into the Smoky Hill River at Bill Burke Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday. While doing so, they neglected to put the 2003 Ford F150 they were driving into park while not in the pickup. The pickup and boat trailer rolled into the river and became submerged, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Window shattered at west Salina business; game controllers stolen

A Salina business owner arrived at work Wednesday morning to find that a front window had been shattered. Surveillance video from The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard, showed that at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded jacket, facemask, and glasses struck the window, shattering it. He also was possibly wearing latex gloves and carrying a backpack, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Three-vehicle wreck in central Salina results in two drivers being cited

Two people were cited in three-vehicle wreck late Monday afternoon in central Salina. All three vehicles were southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street. A 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marisol Torres, 46, of Tescott, was stopped in traffic when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Cadillac SRX driven by Lance Engel, 65, of McPherson, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County reopens S. Kipp Road

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has reopened a portion of S. Kipp Road that had been closed since June 22. S. Kipp Road between Hedberg Road and Lapsley Road had been closed to through traffic to permit the Saline County Road and Bridge Department Engineering staff the opportunity to perform an assessment of a cross-road drainage structure.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Rebecca A. Morrison House celebrates National Hospitality House Week

The Rebecca A. Morrison House will join homes that help and heal across North America in commemorating National Hospitality House Week July 18-24 as proclaimed by the Healthcare Hospitality Network, Inc. Morrison House activities planned for National Hospitality House Week include house tours, morning coffee and donuts, afternoon root beer...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Magic shows, used book sale at Salina Public Library Thursday

Books Are Magic Day with Dan Dan The Magic Man is coming to the Salina Public Library. Dan Heath and his wife are teachers, who for the past 20 years, have been spending their summers touring Kansas libraries bringing fun programs that emphasize the magic of books and reading for youngsters, according to information from Friends of the Salina Public Library.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

City and State Fair working on detention pond proposal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The city of Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fair may be on the verge of an agreement that could ease some of the pain the fair sees from the city’s storm water utility fee. The fee, which was revamped in 2016, increased the fair's annual utility rate to more than $51,000. It was such a shock to the fair that legislation was even introduced in Topeka to entertain the idea of moving the fair out of Hutchinson, although it never really gained traction.
HUTCHINSON, KS
