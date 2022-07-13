ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Update for Residents on Moline's Search for Broadband Provider

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
 3 days ago

Wednesday night, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a public meeting to give an update on the project, and ask for comments. In May, a consultant helped the city consider five proposals, and pick two...

Nuclear Preparedness Exercise Held Biannually

The exercise, held every other year, evaluated local organizations including first responders. Rock Island County's EMA coordinator is Lieutenant Matt DeSmyter. "They had set objectives and Rock Island met those objectives, and had no noted significant deficiencies." State and federal emergency management agencies held a meeting on Friday regarding the...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Habitat Breaks Ground for #127

It will be the future home of Nancy Trice, a life-long resident of Rock Island, and the 27th home built in the city. And it's made possible by the John Deere Foundation, Russell Construction, Quad City Bank and Trust, and Bank of America. Habitat has one new home under construction...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Another Rejuvenation Foundation

Rejuvenate Housing's Treasurer, and the former mayor of Davenport, Ed Winborn, says the organization wants to create better housing opportunities in central Davenport. "The purpose is to identify and acquire properties in the central portion of Davenport that have either been condemned or need renovation, fix them up, and then find a family to purchase them."
DAVENPORT, IA
UMRC Brings Climate Advocacy

Focusing on climate change for this conference is immensely important to us as we are seeing the severe effects in our river communities. Some examples of these extreme events are increased flooding, more recent and extreme derechos, droughts, and rapid temperature fluctuations. Specifically looking at our upper Mississippi River basin, these events are not only damaging to our communities, but to the river’s overall natural ecosystem. The Department of Natural Resources released an article in early July 2022 stating the updated status on the Upper Mississippi River trends. Some key takeaways and important notes to understand when speaking on climate change and the Mississippi River are how much the river is changing and for a variety of reasons. They found that there is more water in the river at an increased frequency, creating longer high flows. The high flows lasting longer is difficult on the overall hydrology and quality/quantity of the native species in the river. There is also an increase in floodplain forest loss due to the forest response to environmental changes, increased flooding, and invasive species. When these changes become apparent enough to see the negative effects, we know we need to make stronger policies and get our communities involved in these efforts. Which is what led us to wanting to make the conference climate change themed; to not only advocate for what our environment and communities deserve, but to educate policy makers and stakeholders on environmental efforts being made, and how climate change is actively affecting the people in our communities.
MOLINE, IL
Moline, IL
Moline, IL
1,200 Bettendorf parents sign petition seeking superintendent removal

The Bettendorf Board of Education declined to move forward Thursday night with a parent petition seeking removal of Superintendent Michelle Morse. The online petition at Change.org had 1,198 signatures, asking for a “vote of no confidence” in the schools chief, following a flurry of resignations and student behavior issues in the district.
BETTENDORF, IA
SEIRMC to replace West Burlington emergency department parking lot

West Burlington, IA- Southeast Iowa Reginal Medical Center has announced that starting Monday, July 18th, work to replace concrete in the circle drive at the entrance to the West Burlington hospital’s Emergency Department will begin. A new sidewalk to the Emergency Department entrance from the parking area for people...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Cartwright and the Ferryman

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Woven like a thread through the tapestry of early Mississippi Valley history is the figure of Peter Cartwright, the Methodist circuit rider whose territory ranged from Galena all the way south to Shawnee town. Cartwright had come to Illinois in 1818 not only to save souls, but to argue for the abolition of slavery.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of parents in the Bettendorf Community School District are calling for the removal of the superintendent. According to the organizers, 1,200 parents in and around Bettendorf signed a petition submitted to the school board on June 23. It asked for a vote of no confidence to be held regarding Dr. Michelle Morse, the superintendent.
BETTENDORF, IA
Saving The Turtles Starts in Her Hometown

Nicolina Pappas from Rock Island proposed two ordinances at its study session earlier this week. “At the council study session I covered proposing two ordinances. One to ban plastic straws, and one to put a 7 cent tax on all check out bags.” announced Pappas. Three years ago, she...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
New bookstore and coffee shop has opened in Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new used bookstore and coffee shop has recently opened in Davenport. Tony Fuhs, owner of The Brewed Book located at 1524 North Harrison Street, talks about his professional history and how he made a transition into launching a local small business. The store sells used books,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Monmouth City Council Drafting Ordinance to Regulate Brush and Tree Disposal at Landfill

Monmouth City Council has asked their attorney to draft an ordinance for regulating brush and tree disposal at the City’s landfill site, reports Mayor Rod Davies:. “Our last ordinance was about 25 years ago and there were two or three of them. So, we need to streamline that ordinance and address some of the issues that we are having currently and that is we have some commercial tree removal businesses that are removing trees and bringing those trees to that brush disposal site. It is really accumulating some very large trunks and a lot more disposal there than the site was originally designed for and authorized for. We asked Council to direct our City Attorney to create an ordinance for their consideration and we will be looking at that at our next meeting.”
MONMOUTH, IL
1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union account. According to police, a woman used an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union member’s banking information to withdraw thousands of dollars from her account on June 29.
MOLINE, IL
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. Yellow caution tape was also set up. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
DAVENPORT, IA
Calliope Duel

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Mississippi River steamboats normally got along with one another tolerably well. Competition seldom ended in deaths, steamboat men generally being more imaginative than fearsome. Take the duel between rival showboats, the "American" and the "Wonderland" not far from St. Louis in 1915. Fortunately...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
After 40 years, high school pals reunite at Music Guild

Before late last month, the last time Mark Swessinger of Rock Island saw Allison Evans in person was New Year’s Eve 1981, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Now, Swessinger is music director of the new QC Music Guild production of “Cinderella,” and Evans (who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio) is playing oboe and English horn in the pit orchestra at Prospect Park, Moline.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1982: Circus skips town in the night

July 15,1982: A circus that was contracted by the Eldridge Lions Club to be at the Eldridge Summer Festival abandoned the festivities. Club president Joe VanDeWiele said the circus trucks arrived on Friday afternoon as scheduled and left Friday night with no warning. Allegedly, some of the drivers stated they needed to go to Walcott to get permits to drive on highways. In any event, folks at the festival didn’t seem too disappointed. The Lions had not fronted any money to the circus, and rain spoiled most of Saturday’s activities. And, according to Lion Harold Kroeger, the circus only had “three billy goats, a nanny goat and a dog.”
ELDRIDGE, IA

