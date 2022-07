The Larimer County Sheriff's Office alerted residents and those near the Crystal Mountain and Wild Song areas of emergency flooding. The area is north of Glen Haven. Authorities say anyone in those areas needs to get to higher ground immediately. They believe some RVs might have been swept away."If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways - turn around and go another way," the sheriff's office stated in an alert on July 15 just before 6 p.m.Thirty minutes later, sheriff's officials say they are responding to "multiple locations in the...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO