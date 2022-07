Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen are excited to announce that the public has spoken, and the overwhelming favorite for the new Olive Branch specialty license plate was #4 (shown above). Pre-registration to order the new specialty plate is now open. You can download the pre-registration form now or pick up a form from City Hall. Please return the completed, ORIGINAL form to City Hall. We cannot accept photo copies or scans sent in via email. We must have the original form signed by the applicant. You can either drop it off in person or mail it to Olive Branch City Hall, 9200 Pigeon Roost, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Please DO NOT send any money at this time. This is only for pre-registration purposes. The City will contact you at a later date to collect the $33 registration fee.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO