Spotify to Acquire Wordle-Inspired Heardle

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWordle's popularity spawned dozens of lookalikes with some of them branching off in unique ways instead of just straight up copying the original hit. Heardle is one of those, a game which, as its name suggests, tasks players with figuring out what song is playing from only hearing part of it....

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Netflix May Be Acquired by Microsoft, According to Analyst

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition. Netflix has been facing some financial trouble, or at least as much trouble as a major corporation can have in relative terms, over the last several months after the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Netflix also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months, something that caused concern for investors after Netflix routinely dominated the stock market for years. With that said, Netflix may be looking to Microsoft to throw it some kind of life preserver.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix is Down, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Netflix hasn't had the best year -- and today it's not getting any better, as the streaming giant is struggling with a rare service outage in the United States. The streaming service's website is working, so services like IsItDown might tell you that everything is fine, but when users go to log in to the website, you get an error page like the one seen below, indicating "Error code NSES-500." That, of course, has sent people to social media to ask: "Is Netflix down? Is it just my Wi-fi? Is it cake?"
WORLD
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Primal Shares First Look at Season 2 Premiere: Watch

Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal will be returning for its highly anticipated second season later this month, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at the Season 2 premiere with a special new clip! Adult Swim is having quite the busy Summer thus far as not only have major animated originals such as Birdgirl and Tuca & Bertie have returned for new episodes, but they are already gearing up for their next major returning series. With the first season of Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal going on to win Emmy awards and more, fans have been bracing themselves for the kind of intensity we could be expecting to see from the rest of the season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Namor Series From Iron Man Writer

One of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters is getting a new solo series. Acclaimed Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell took to social media on Thursday to announce his upcoming series, Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores. In his post, Cantwell called the project a "very, very special thing" and will take readers into a future where the world is mostly flooded and Namor rules — though the Atlantean finds himself on what might be, for some, an unexpected mission.
COMICS
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 39 Tickets Sale Date Announced

WWE announced via press release on Thursday that tickets for WrestleMania 39 will go on sale earlier than normal, as fans can start purchasing them on Aug. 12 for the April 1-2, 2023 shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans will also have a chance to buy Priority Passes as early as July 22 as part of a new partnership with On Location. Those passes will offer a VIP experience, a dedicated entrance to the stadium, meet-and-greet and hospitality offerings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sea of Thieves Season 7 Gets Delayed

The next season of Sea of Thieves content was originally scheduled to get underway in just a couple of days, but that's no longer the case. Rare announced this week that Sea of Thieves Season 7 will now be released on August 4th instead of on July 21st. It's not a huge delay by any means, but it may come as a disappointment to some considering what it was supposed to bring with it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dirty Dancing Star "Excited by the Challenge" of New Sequel

Decades after the release of the iconic film Dirty Dancing, a sequel is in the works and set to arrive in theaters on February 9, 2024. When the sequel arrives, it will see the return of Jennifer Grey reprising her role of Baby from the original film. Grey is also an executive producer on the film and while nearly four decades will have passed since the original film's debut by the time the sequel hits screens, Grey is excited for the challenge of the new film — and says that she hopes to make this sequel even better than the original.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Teases Fan-Favorite Romance

The Orville is releasing its third season, its first on Hulu under the title The Orville: New Horizons. The show's first two seasons included a recurring subplot about a possible romance between Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his first officer, Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), who is also his ex-wife. The Orville: New Horizons hasn't focused on that romance, leading some fans to wonder if that means their relationship is officially past the romantic phase. MacFarlane, The Orville's creator and executive producer, says his plans for Ed and Kelly changed after receiving fan feedback.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Uncharted Movie's Netflix Release Date Delayed

The live-action Uncharted movie from Sony which released in theaters back in February was supposed to be out on Netflix this week (in the United States, at least), but if you got onto the app expecting to see it there this morning, you were likely met with disappointment. Originally scheduled to release on Netflix on July 15th, it actually can't be streamed just yet and has an updated release date of August 19th instead which pushes its Netflix release back by over a month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Becomes Paramount's Biggest Movie of All-Time

As the film continues to perform at the box office to tremendous success, Top Gun: Maverick has found itself at the top of the Paramount mountain. The latest global numbers from the film's box office have been released, revealing that the movie has now passed the $600 million mark internationally. Coupled with the film recently crossing $600 million domestically, the total global haul for the film now sits at $1.2 billion globally. Having achieved that major feat, Top Gun: Maverick is now the highest-grossing worldwide release from Paramount Pictures of all-time. Let's break it down below.
MOVIES

