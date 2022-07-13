Breville Smart Ovens Are 20% Off For Amazon Prime Day

The Breville Smart Oven Pro and Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro are both 20% off for Prime Day.

With today the last day of Amazon Prime Day, it’s crunch time to get all of the amazing home deals on items like kitchen appliances, coffee makers and vacuums. And there are two highly rated Breville appliances in particular that are both 20% off today, just waiting to be added to your cart.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro, which is $279.95 today (originally $349.95), is convection-powered, meaning it has a built-in fan that circulates hot air around the inside of the oven for quicker heating. It also has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it cooks evenly.

If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few steps up, you’ll want to get your hands on Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which is $399.95 (originally $499.95). This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer. It comes with many of the same great features as the regular smart oven, like an interior light and LCD display, but also air fries and dehydrates foods like frozen fries and vegetables.

