ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

New Uvalde Video Shows Slow Police Response

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CBEt_0ge8cVCN00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Police in Alaska are investigating a social media photo of a woman who showed an officer her 'white privilege card' instead of a driver's license during traffic stop

A woman reportedly pulled out her "white privilege card" during a traffic stop in Alaska. Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over for weaving and couldn't find her license, the AP reported. The officers who responded are under investigation following the incident. Police in Anchorage, Alaska are investigating a viral...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Humiliating moment a car hoon's pride and joy is crushed by cops - as the driver is accused of doing a burnout in front of a police station

A serial hoon accused of doing a burnout in front of a police station and leading officers on a wild chase had his car crushed to make sure he'll never drive recklessly again. The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast has a long history of dangerous driving with charges that include evading police, driving unlicensed and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
BBC

Boy used object and fence to break arm of girl, 9, in Wigan

A nine-year-old girl was pinned to a fence and had her arm broken in two places by a boy using "an unknown object", police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the girl was attacked on the football pitches near Caunce Road in Scholes, Wigan, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-telesales worker mother-of-one, 32, who hurled abuse at police as they arrested her for 'drug driving' walks free from court after she claimed officers had been 'heavy handed'

A mother-of-one who hurled abuse at police officers as they arrested her for 'drug driving' has walked free from court after she claimed officers had been 'heavy handed'. Cheryl Cawley, 32, lost her temper and refused to cooperate with authorities after cannabis was discovered in the passenger door of her car in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester on 28, January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drugs rage attack left man unable to recognise himself in mirror

A man launched a "sickening" attack on another man - leaving him unable to recognise himself - after twice paying for drugs then leaving empty-handed. Nottinghamshire Police said Luke Lawton had met the man in a bid to get cocaine but was unsuccessful despite handing cash over to two different people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

97K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy