‘Westworld’ Is In Its Flop Era — But Can It Make A Comeback?

Is HBO‘s Westworld in its flop era?

This is not a facetious question, but one that I’ve been turning over in my mind for weeks. First, I noticed that the Westworld Season 4 trailer had, well, a relatively low amount of views on YouTube. (Sure, 1.7 million views seems like a lot, except when you compare it to the House of the Dragon teaser’s 13 million.) Then the show premiered on June 19 with little to no hype, nor watercooler buzz. Finally, there seems to be a general ennui about the series, despite its all-star cast that includes an MCU star (Tessa Thompson) currently appearing in the #1 movie in America, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy winners Thandiwe Newton and Aaron Paul, and a beloved lead in Evan Rachel Wood.

When Westworld premiered on HBO back in 2016, it was positioned as the network’s next Game of Thrones. Audiences immediately embraced it as such, turning it into a mainstream hit, inspiring fan theories galore and sparking controversy for the show’s rampant nudity and violence. However, as the years have gone on, Westworld doesn’t seem to have matched Game of Thrones‘s wild season-by-season growth. In fact, it seems to be on a downward trajectory, which is doubly bad considering HBO has already proactively greenlit an expensive fifth season.

Even worse, according to Samba TV’s metrics, Westworld has significantly lagged behind other established HBO shows whose returns were delayed by COVID. Both Euphoria and Succession‘s post-pandemic premieres were watched by 1.3 and 1.2 million households in the live plus three-day window, respectively. Westworld Season 4’s premiere only snagged 915,000 households, which was a 46% drop from the Season 3 premiere.

Westworld is in its flop era, firmly. Looking forward, though, is the prognosis for this star-studded sci-fi show doom and gloom, or can the HBO series bounce back?

Photo: HBO

Are People Still Watching Westworld?

The Westworld Season 1 premiere was watched by 1.96 million viewers, a number that The Hollywood Reporter claimed expanded to 3.3 million when you added “HBO Go and HBO Now streams.” In 2016, this was considered a strong start. After all, it was way more than the flailing ’70s drama Vinyl and in line with the likes of The Newsroom and early Game of Thrones. Those numbers would stay about the same throughout the first season, but Westworld was also considered to be the third-most “torrented” show of 2016. So Westworld Season 1 was popular.

Westworld Season 1 also had a splashy fall premiere date, proof HBO was confident in its ability to be a tentpole. Subsequent seasons, meanwhile, were scheduled in the spring (Seasons 2 and 3), while Season 4 has been dropped in the dregs of early summer. House of the Dragon, the network’s first literal followup to Game of Thrones, has the prime late summer/early fall premiere date, pitting it directly against Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series. How much could scheduling impact viewership?

When Westworld Season 2 premiered in 2018, it kept most of its Season 1 audience, nabbing 2.06 million viewers in overnight ratings. Those, however slipped to 1.56 million by the end of the season. Westworld Season 3’s overnights consistently averaged below one million, dipping as low as 0.77 million.

So how has Westworld Season 4 been received? Even worse, according to the overnight ratings. Westworld Season 4’s premiere nabbed just 0.33 million viewers and the numbers for the following two episodes seem stuck in the 300,000s.

Of course, these are just the overnight trends. It could be that Westworld is a majorly streamed show on HBO Max (though we haven’t heard of the platform crashing at 9 PM on Sundays like it did for Euphoria). Still those overnight numbers have dipped wildly from the show’s first season. Which makes us wonder if scheduling isn’t the issue. People have simply stopped caring about Westworld.

Photo: HBO

Are People Still Talking About Westworld?

Full disclosure: I’m a television critic, and I follow many other TV critics on Twitter, and I have to admit that I’m not seeing very much Westworld chatter on my timeline. And when I’ve been stepping outside of my echo chamber of media folks, the television shows people really, really, really want to talk to me about tend to be FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Stranger Things — not Westworld.

But this is just anecdotal evidence. This is just my personal perception how the masses see Westworld. What happens when we look at actual data? You know, like Google search trends?

If you look for search interest in Westworld since 2016, you’ll see two interesting trends. One is a precipitous dive in interest from the show’s premiere to today (the spikes here represent the premieres of new seasons of the program). The other is interest in the show does not seem to be rebounding to (the already anemic) Season 3 levels of interest, at least not yet. (It’s worth noting that Season 3 premiered on March 15, 2020, which is exactly when the whole country was shutting down and fully in the grip of fear around the COVID-19 pandemic.)

It’s too early to close the book on Season 4; you can rest assured that HBO is hoping (and possibly praying) that fans will soon discover that Westworld is airing a new season, rather than the darker interpretation of the data — that they’ve stopped caring.

Photo: HBO

Is Westworld Season 4 Any Good?

As with every other season of the show, Westworld Season 4 starts strong. Evan Rachel Wood is now Christina, a sentimental writer stuck in what is probably some sort of simulation, Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) has partnered up with Caleb (Aaron Paul) for a truly propulsive adventure tracking down the newly resurfaced antagonist hosts, and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is now Bran the Broken from Game of Thrones. It’s a bit sillier than past seasons, with evil Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) creating a virus to control humans while replacing people who stand in her way with host versions of themselves. But in a weird way, by simplifying the storytelling, Westworld might finally be the most fun, readily enjoyable version of itself.

That said, HBO has only sent critics the first four episodes of Westworld Season 4. I haven’t seen where this season goes. That is why I’m reluctant to believe Westworld could miraculously bounce back. Every season of Westworld so far has started strong and then ended terribly. I expect many of our core characters to get killed off and brought back online so Westworld can repeat its own loop of self-destruction in Season 5. It will be tedious and probably disappointing.

If the public has indeed cooled on Westworld, I think it’s because the show constantly teases greatness only to betray its most ardent fans with nonsense. With the exception of Maeve, none of the actors are technically playing the same characters we met in Season 1. It’s incredibly hard to feel invested in a sweeping ensemble cast when there’s no — shall we say? — fidelity to the characters’ actions, motivations or personalities.

But who knows! Maybe Westworld Season 4 will defy the odds and stick the landing. Maybe word of mouth buzz will bring back viewers and HBO is sitting on a mountain of huge HBO Max streaming figures. Maybe I’m not a real person, but a host version of a woman who once lived. Only time, and the back half of Westworld Season 4, will tell.