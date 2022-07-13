ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Boss Hints at Third Seasons of ‘Flight Attendant,’ ‘White Lotus’

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Back in May, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco suggested that Season 2 would be the final season of the show, saying, “There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a Season 3, assuming the rest of her cast and crew are up for it.

After the show snagged three Emmy nominations yesterday, including one for Cuoco’s performance, HBO’s President of Programming, Casey Bloys, is keeping the door open for another season, saying, “That will be… up to the producers. In season one, remember, it was a limited series and they had an idea for season two that I thought they executed brilliantly. If they come to us and say we have this great idea for season three, we should be so lucky.”

The White Lotus is another HBO series that was meant to be a limited series but has been so well-received that Bloys would welcome another season of that show as well, stating that it’s up to creator Mike White. The first season received 20 Emmy nominations, one for Outstanding Limited Series and well as eight supporting actor nominations for its cast, and a second season is wrapping production in Italy. “If [White] has a story or a theme that he wants to explore for a third season, obviously, we would be we would be thrilled to have that conversation with him,” Bloys stated in a report from Deadline.

While Bloys’ comments don’t fully equate to a green light for either show, it’s a unique position for the shows, considering that so many other shows on the network (Raised By Wolves, Made For Love) don’t get this kind of support and end up being canceled.

