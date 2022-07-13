ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

EXCLUSIVE: 'Iran is still steamrolling towards a bomb': Ex-Trump Israel envoy urges Biden to put Tehran center stage on his Middle East trip and rips president for ‘begging’ to restart nuclear deal

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The ex-senior adviser to Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel is warning President Joe Biden to not lose sight of the threat presented by Iran during his trip to the Middle East.

'The fundamental line is on Iran - the rest of the stuff is a minor detail,' Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone said. 'We're begging Iran to get into an international deal with us, that they've lied and cheated.'

During a phone call with DailyMail.com, Lightstone discussed his opposition to the Biden administration's renewed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action talks - known as the Iran Nuclear Deal - which hit yet another stalemate earlier this month.

He also called on the president to not get 'caught in politics instead of policy' while trying aid in the normalization of relations in the region.

Biden landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning for the first leg of his presidential visit.

After meeting with Israeli leaders and officials from the Palestinian Authority, Biden will go to Saudi Arabia where he'll have a face-to-face with its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The trip puts a global spotlight on the steadily-thawing relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The nations have held under-the-table talks for months but still have no formal diplomatic relations.

Lightstone called on Biden to be a leader in the normalization process.

'When the United States doesn't lead, somebody else will fill in that gap- and that's likely Russia or China. Israel and Saudi are our allies, they're our friends. We have put more time, effort, and and commitment to those countries,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olOhQ_0ge8cMV400
President Joe Biden (pictured in Tel Aviv on Wednesday) is embarking on his first trip to the Middle East as commander-in-chief, where he is meeting with leaders of Israel, Palestine and Saudi Arabia

But, the former diplomat said, American leadership is also a matter of international security.

If Saudi Arabia and Israel see their fledgling ties frayed during the American visit, Lightstone warned 'Iran will remain on a fast track to a nuclear weapon.'

'Who does that help?' he questioned. 'I just really don't understand.'

As the senior adviser to former Ambassador David Friedman, Lightstone played a key role in manifesting the historic Abraham Accords peace deal, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It was the first such deal between Tel Aviv and an Arab country since the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmb9p_0ge8cMV400
During the trip,  a former Trump administration adviser warns Biden needs to keep his focus on his commitment to stopping the 'threat' from Iran (pictured: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on July 13)

It's one of the pivotal moments of the Trump administration that Lightstone describes in his new book, 'Let My People Know: The Incredible Story of Middle East Peace—and What Lies Ahead.'

In the newly-released memoir, Lightstone recounts his experience navigating US relations with its closest ally in the most politically precarious region in the world.

He credits the leadership of Friedman, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for cultivating diplomatic and personal relationships that Lightstone believes strengthened stability in the region.

Though he heaped praise on Michael Herzog, the US's current Ambassador to Israel, Lightstone doubted that Biden could bring the same productivity to the table - owing to his administration's renewed interest in the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The multi-national agreement, led by Barack Obama, had placed limits on Tehran's nuclear proliferation in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and thawing relations with the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cH6JG_0ge8cMV400
Aryeh Lightstone (right) was the senior adviser to Trump's Ambassador to Israel and is the author of a new book, 'Let My People Know: The Incredible Story of Middle East Peace—and What Lies Ahead'

But Trump pulled the US out of the deal when he came into office, a move that was lauded by Iran's enemies Israel and Saudi Arabia. It was criticized by Democrats and western allies as a significant blow to America's credibility - as well as a global security threat, after Iran ramped up its nuclear proliferation in response.

Lightstone, however, argues that Biden's attempts to restart the agreement are emboldening Iran and preventing the US from having a truly close relationship with its other Gulf allies.

'You cannot have a relationship based upon trust, when you fundamentally disagree with what is and what is not an existential threat,' Lightstone said.

'So, when President Trump said "We're going to get out of the disastrous Iran deal, because they are an existential threat to Israel and the free world," there was immediate understanding of where the other person is.'

Of Biden, he continued: 'When this administration not only doesn't acknowledge that, but it's running to enfranchise Iran, there's only so far that relationship can go.'

'It can be friendly, it can be warm, but it will never be substantive.'

