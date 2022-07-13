ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial.

“[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”

Rourke may have been referring to his model ex-wife Carré Otis’ claims that he was abusive and had threatened to kill himself if she did not marry him. They were married from 1991 to 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRWeR_0ge8arUf00
Mickey Rourke slammed Amber Heard as a “gold digger” after she accused Johnny Depp of abuse.

“Finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs, and so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger,” the “Angel Heart” star continued, referring to Depp and Heard.

When Morgan asked whether Rourke believes Heard is a gold digger, the actor replied, “Abso-f–king-lutely. Absolutely.”

Depp, 59, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, 36, in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. She countersued him for $100 million in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvURf_0ge8arUf00
Heard wrote an op-ed about being in an abusive relationship, leading Depp to sue her for defamation.

While Heard did not name Depp in the piece, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star alleged that his ex-wife, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017, fabricated abuse allegations in an attempt to score a large divorce settlement and thus damaged his career.

In June, Depp’s name was cleared when he won the case and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard had a minor victory in her countersuit, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay5IT_0ge8arUf00
Depp was awarded $15 million in his case against Heard.

Heard has since asked the judge to reject the jury’s verdict.

Rourke’s “gold digger” claim was not the only controversial topic he discussed during his interview with Morgan. He also called Tom Cruise “irrelevant” despite the “Top Gun” star, 60, raking in big bucks at the box office this year for his sequel, “Maverick.”

Comments / 71

Kathy Evans
2d ago

too bad he used to be hot. now he's turning into that cat lady. I much preferred his 9 1/2 weeks look. he just keeps getting worse and worse

Reply(9)
20
Bonnie Marie Cairns
2d ago

I'm sorry people can only associate with the book cover. instead of thankyou for all the movies you were in and entertained me with your talent. that's what I see when I look at his present physical appearance a great talented man

Reply(2)
12
Carolina Granny
2d ago

He is not much to look at and he looks like he has been put through a wringer but he might still be able to play the Villain part if he can still act?

Reply(1)
5
Related
OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Carré Otis
Person
Piers Morgan
Entertainment Times

Angelina Jolie Banned Brad Pitt’s Parents From Seeing Their Grandchildren, Source Claims

Angelina Jolie allegedly put her put down and banned Brad Pitt and his parents from seeing her children. An unnamed source told National Enquirer that Jolie has all the cards when it comes to her and Pitt’s kids. After all, she has primary custody of all five of them. Her eldest son, Maddox is already an adult and he already decided on his own not to have a relationship with his dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Digger#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Johnny Depp Plans To Go To Therapy After Winning His Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard? Here’s The Truth

Johnny Depp allegedly plans to seek professional help so that he could continue to improve himself. In its July 18 issue, Star claimed that Depp used to go to therapy due to his anxiety and addiction. After winning his lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, he wants to go back because he knows that he can be a better version of himself because of it.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Doja Cat takes a shot at a viral Amber Heard moment on her TikTok

Doja Cat copies the viral Amber Heard, “My dog stepped on a bee” moment on her TikTok after her dog literally stepped on a bee. Doja Cat recently made a TikTok that mimicked the viral Amber Heard testimony in which she explained that her, “dog stepped on a bee.”
PETS
Page Six

Page Six

124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy