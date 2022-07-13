ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Capital Lakefair returns to Heritage Park

By Joshua Bessex
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r11hc_0ge8ajg500

A summer tradition is returning to Heritage Park.

The annual Capital Lakefair summer festival begins Wednesday and runs through July 17.

The fair offers carnival rides, food, shopping opportunities and live entertainment, including the Elvis tribute act Alive 85, playing as part of a free mini music festival starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15.

Other upcoming highlights include the Grand Parade (beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16) and the Grand Finale Fireworks (10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 17).

More information, including a detailed schedule of events, can be found on the Capital Lakefair website.

Comments / 0

Related
The Olympian

What’s Happening in South Sound this week

Music in the Park at Port Plaza: The Olympia Downtown Alliance will kick off its outdoor concert series at 1 p.m. at Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Music will be provided by The Brothers Hammond Band. Admission is free. For more information, contact 360-357-8948 or go to the ODA’s website.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Music Festival#Carnival Rides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
153
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy