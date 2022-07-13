Capital Lakefair returns to Heritage Park

A summer tradition is returning to Heritage Park.

The annual Capital Lakefair summer festival begins Wednesday and runs through July 17.

The fair offers carnival rides, food, shopping opportunities and live entertainment, including the Elvis tribute act Alive 85, playing as part of a free mini music festival starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15.

Other upcoming highlights include the Grand Parade (beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16) and the Grand Finale Fireworks (10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 17).

More information, including a detailed schedule of events, can be found on the Capital Lakefair website.