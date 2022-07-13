ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am an Adult and I Am Thrilled That ‘Bluey’ Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Disney+

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
This episode of Bluey is called “FINALLY!”

It’s been over two years since American audiences have gotten a new episode of Bluey, but today it was announced that Season 3 of the beloved animated series is premiering on Disney+ on August 10.

The series is produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios in Australia, where it already came out earlier this year. As an American parent with a vested interest in the adventures of Bluey, her sister Bingo, and her parents Chilli and Bandit, I was THIS CLOSE to hopping a flight to Queensland (where they live, duh) just to watch the new season, knowing that we wouldn’t get them in America for a while.

Listen, Bluey is a part of our family’s everyday life at this point. We no longer go to Lowe’s or Home Depot; instead we say we’re going to Hammerbarn. We routinely reenact “Dance Mode” at home and weep at the “Sleepytime” episode, and we are all are fascinated by Chilli’s dedication to field hockey. Chilli and Bandit have been lauded as wonderful parents who encourage creative play with their kids, but I also love Chilli because of the time she got sloshed during Stumpfest. I have been watching and re-watching the first two seasons of Bluey for two years and it’s entirely possible that my own children will have aged out of the show at this point, but I have not. I need this new season.

Bluey‘s third season will be split into two parts. The first half will consist of 25 seven-minute stories that will debut on Disney+, as well as Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year. According to an official release, the second half of Season 3 will be available on these same platforms at a later date.

