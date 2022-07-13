ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Only Way Is Essex’ Alum Lauren Goodger Announces Death of Her Newborn Baby: ‘I Can’t Understand It’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9HcZ_0ge8aZnh00
Lauren Goodger Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

The Only Way Is Essex alum Lauren Goodger revealed that her newborn daughter with partner Charles Drury has died.

“👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister,” Goodger, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of her holding her late child’s hand on Sunday, July 10.

The TV personality opened up about how she was dealing with the unexpected loss. “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me,” she continued. “There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgkKc_0ge8aZnh00
Courtesy of Lauren Goodger/Instagram

Goodger noted that there was “nothing wrong” before her delivery, adding, “She was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful. I am broken 💔 I am back home from hospital. Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.”

The London native, who welcomed daughter Larose with Drury in July 2021, explained that she was choosing to focus on her loved ones. “I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive,” Goodger said. “I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔.”

Goodger and Drury started to expand their family after one year of dating. Earlier this year, the season 14 Celebrity Big Brother contestant announced she was pregnant with her second child.

“The news is out!” she wrote via Instagram in January alongside a photo of her holding Larose, now 12 months. “I am having baby no.2 and it’s another girl!! I’m so excited Larose will have a little sister.”

Shortly before going into labor, Goodger took to social media to reflect on her excitement. “I’ve been carrying my 2nd baby girl for 39 weeks just waiting for her arrival … it’s been a different experience as I’ve had my hands full with my baby girl,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 28. “But I’m waiting now for this baby girl to arrive, which I will shower with love, kindness strength & all my time and affection a mothers love.”

She added: “I don’t want to be anywhere else apart from with my baby girls. I’ve cried a lot tonight I’ve spent every minute with Larose as it’s not going to be just me & her anymore but it’s another new chapter of my life .. time goes quickly make the most of it.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

