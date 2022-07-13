ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

Police: Mass. man drove wrong way on NH highway, nearly crashed head-on into state trooper

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDLwg_0ge8ZdLG00
Credit: New Hampshire State Police

SUTTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested late Tuesday night after police say he drove the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway and nearly crashed head-on into a state trooper’s cruiser.

Matthew Hart, 38, of Wareham, is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A trooper working a construction detail on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Sutton called dispatch just before midnight to report that he was almost struck by a wrong-way driver.

The driver, later identified as Hart, is said to have swerved just before hitting the cruiser and then randomly stopped in the middle of the highway.

Hart was ultimately taken into custody and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Virginia, was placed in protective custody due to her impairment level.

The vehicle was seized and is pending a search warrant.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Second person arrested in shooting at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A second person has been arrested for their connection with a shooting that took place at a Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru, police announced Friday. Tiago Xavier, 18, of Framingham was arrested Friday afternoon, and will be arraigned Monday on several firearm related charges. This marks the second arrest in this case, as police arrested Moises Bautista, 19, of Ashland on Thursday.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wareham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wareham, MA
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Sutton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Sutton, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Hart
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hero dog leads Maine State Trooper to rollover crash

LINCOLN, Maine — A trooper received some unlikely help on Sunday after he spotted a dog running in and out of traffic on a Maine highway. Maine State Police say Trooper Chris Pina was parked at a crossover on I-95 near Lincoln just before 5:30 p.m. when he saw a lab covered in mud and scratches run in front of his cruiser. Trooper Pina quickly took the dog into his car and believed the pup had escaped and become lost, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, ME
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Follow Boston 25 News
capecod.com

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

‘She's Everywhere': Family Mourns Woman Killed in Crash at Farm Stand

The family of a woman who was killed in a crash at the farm stand where she worked in Newbury, Massachusetts, spoke about her memory Thursday. Janet Bach, a 70-year-old Marblehead woman, is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the May 21 crash that killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico of Seabrook, New Hampshire.
NEWBURY, MA
NECN

Delays Expected on Mass. Pike Following Crash Involving Camper

State police said all westbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer will be "intermittently closed" until further notice as crews attempt to remove several vehicles involved in a crash. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was towing a camper, state police said. Delays should be expected. No...
PALMER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
whdh.com

Marblehead woman charged with homicide after fatal farm stand crash

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May. As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy