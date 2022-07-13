Police: Mass. man drove wrong way on NH highway, nearly crashed head-on into state trooper

Credit: New Hampshire State Police

SUTTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested late Tuesday night after police say he drove the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway and nearly crashed head-on into a state trooper’s cruiser.

Matthew Hart, 38, of Wareham, is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A trooper working a construction detail on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Sutton called dispatch just before midnight to report that he was almost struck by a wrong-way driver.

The driver, later identified as Hart, is said to have swerved just before hitting the cruiser and then randomly stopped in the middle of the highway.

Hart was ultimately taken into custody and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Virginia, was placed in protective custody due to her impairment level.

The vehicle was seized and is pending a search warrant.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

