Killingworth, CT

Months later, Deer Lake sale is still in limbo

By WSHU
wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Deer Lake in Killingworth, Connecticut, is still unclear two months after a May deadline for bids for the property. The current owners, the Connecticut Yankee Council, part of the Boy Scouts of America, are locked in negotiations with a developer and a non-profit over the price for the...

www.wshu.org

