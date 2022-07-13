ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Art with social commentary: Teacher wins Northwest Ohio show at BGSU

By Roger LaPointe, Sentinel-Tribune Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Gidich-Holbrook’s winning portrait of a Flint musician is an example of the type of social commentary coming out of the 14th Annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Show at Bowling Green State University. Her piece, “We are Here,” is a pen and ink with graphite portrait of musician...

