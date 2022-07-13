ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Miguel Cabrera quotes Rickey Henderson after milestone game [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Like Rickey Henderson said, ‘When you gotta go, you go,’” Miguel Cabrera said as his Detroit Tigers teammates erupted in laughter. “You don’t think. When you go, you go. I always got it in my mind: Rickey said that, so I gotta do it.”....

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Now Unlikely To Pursue Prominent Trade Target

The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s former agent follows through on threat to sue Doug Gottlieb

Freddie Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, is suing sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a report suggesting he misled the All-Star first baseman during free agency. After Freeman’s return to Atlanta, it became clear that he still had mixed feelings about leaving the Braves in the first place. This was bound to happen, as Freeman spent his entire career in the ATL up to that point, and is still adjusting to life as a Dodger.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Yardbarker

Braves relief arm could be the key to trade deadline decisions

Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Comically Sums Up The State Of The Team

It was a Wednesday night to forget in St. Louis as the hometown St. Louis Cardinals imploded late against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals got a solid start out of Adam Wainwright, who went 5.1 innings without allowing a run before giving way to the bullpen. St. Louis led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dodgerblue.com

Cody Bellinger: Austin Barnes Tripping Was ‘Heads-Up Play’ For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers dug themselves into an early hole but clawed their way back to earn a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The comeback started on Will Smith’s two-run homer in the seventh inning and continued when Mookie Betts hit an RBI double in the eighth. Trea Turner followed up by driving in a pair of runs on his base hit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsb Video#The Detroit Tigers
The Spun

Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Pitcher

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mountcastle, Rutschman and O's end Trop skid, top Rays in 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Saturday. Rutschman had his first pinch-hit homer and added a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles, whose 10-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Rays. Baltimore had lost its previous 10 games at Tropicana Field. “For us to bounce back from yesterday, close game and play another close game and win it’s huge especially against these guys,” Mountcastle said. “They’re a really good team. It’s been a while since we’ve beaten them here. For us to finally get one, it’s big.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy