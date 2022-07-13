Miguel Cabrera quotes Rickey Henderson after milestone game [Video]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Saturday. Rutschman had his first pinch-hit homer and added a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles, whose 10-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Rays. Baltimore had lost its previous 10 games at Tropicana Field. “For us to bounce back from yesterday, close game and play another close game and win it’s huge especially against these guys,” Mountcastle said. “They’re a really good team. It’s been a while since we’ve beaten them here. For us to finally get one, it’s big.”
